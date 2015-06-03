We won’t have president who can’t go to America – Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

Following criticisms attached to President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent visit to the United state of America, (USA), by some Nigerians, the social media aide to the president Mrs. Lauretta Onochie on Sunday said that ‘Nigeria’ will not have a president who cannot travel to America.

Not as she equally reeled out the reasons why Buhari has been travelling to US. According to her, Buhari travels to discuss issues of paramount and mutually benefit for the country.

Lauretta Onochie

WE WON’T HAVE A PRESIDENT WHO CAN’T GO TO AMERICA.

PRESIDENT BUHARI ARRIVES WASHINGTON DC AHEAD OF HIS WORKING VISIT .

President Barack Obama, an African American was pained as the President of America. He could not embrace the rotten, morbidly corrupt government in place in Nigeria at the time. He was excited when Nigerians kicked out Fortunato Looter King.

President Obama publicly announced President Buhari as doing a great job in Nigeria. Now, President Buhari is in America on a state visit to discuss issues of mutual benefits with America’s President Donald Trump.

Here he arrives and is received by Nigerians who are obviously happy to see their hard-working leader.

Nigerians will not have a President who cannot go to America, the home of the United Nations. There are more Nigerians in America than in many cities in Nigeria. We can’t afford to have a President they can’t meet. God forbid.