Photos: Bomb rocks Ohanaeze President residence in Ukehe

By: Chinenyeh Ozor

An alleged bomb explosion Sunday rocked the country home of the president General Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo general assembly chief Nnia Nwodo as unknown men allegedly set the minor explosion at Ukehe residence of the president general of the Igbo socio cultural association.

Vanguard reports that the actors of the explosion are yet to be identified even as Enugu state commissioner of police Danmallam Mohammed who visited the scene vowel to unmask circumstances surrounding the explosion in the area.