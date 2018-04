Christians of various denominations on Sunday took to the streets in major towns in Nigeria protesting the unabated killings of fellow Christians by unknown gunmen in Benue, Taraba and other parts of North East.

Killing in the Country: Members of First Baptism Church Abuja protesting the killings in Nigeria during Sunday Service in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

CHRISTIAN LEADERS IN LOKOJA KOGI STATE YESTERDAY AT THE CHAPEL OF FREEDOM CHURCH PROTESTING AGAINST THE HERDSMEN KILLINGS IN THE COUNTRY. Photo from BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

Christians protesting killing in Nigeria. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

Christians protesting killing in Nigeria. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

Christians protesting killing in Nigeria. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

Bishop Dr. Peter Ogunmuyiwa Coordinating Chaplain of Christian Association Centre with other members protesting over the killing in Nigeria. Photo byGbemiga Olamikan.

Members of Christian Association Centre protesting . Photo byGbemiga Olamikan.

Killing in the Country: Members of First Baptism Church Abuja Protesting over the killings in Nigeria during Sunday Service in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

Members of First Baptism Church Abuja Protesting over the killings in Nigeria during Sunday Service in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

Pastor Akande Akinjide of Baptize Church Abuja leading other Christians in Protest over the killing in Nigeria. Photo byGbemiga Olamikan.

Pastor Akande Akinjide of Baptize Church Abuja leading other Christians in Protest over the killing in Nigeria. Photo byGbemiga Olamikan.

Christians protesting in Ondo

Peaceful procession of Christians in Makurdi, Peter Duru

Peaceful procession of Christians in Makurdi, Peter Duru

Peaceful procession of Christians in Makurdi, Peter Duru

Members pf Cherubim and Seraphim protesting