CISLAC tasks Kaduna govt. on primary health care service

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), appealed to the Kaduna State Government to speed up effort in upgrading the 255 Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in the State.

This is contained in a communiqué CISLAC issued at end of a one-day Executive, Legislative, CSOs and Media Dialogue on Maternal Healthcare delivery and made available to the newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

According to the communiqué issued by CISLAC’s Communication officer, Jimoh Abubakar, the State Government had so far upgraded 77 out of 225 Primary Health Care facilities across the state.

The communiqué called on the state government to fast rack work on the remaining centres to enhance service delivery to the people and reduce the prevalence of maternal and child deaths recorded in the state.

The stakeholders drawn from Civil Society groups, government officials, State Legislators and the Media, commended the Gov Nasiru El-Rufai Administration for allocating over 16 per cent of state budget to the Health sector.

The stakeholders also commended the state Government for approving N480 million with N100 million released as counterpart fund to the Saving One Million Lives program of the World Bank.

According to communiqué, stakeholders also commended the State Government for encouraging Safe Space Initiative, a platform to address issues relating to the girl child.

It commended the Kaduna Maternal Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM) for initiating the # Open Kaduna for providing an enabling platform for civil society groups to synergize and ensure accountability in maternal and child health in the state.

