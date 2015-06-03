Equities market to ride on Q1’18 results this week

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Why shouldn't Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It's a doddle! 

0out of 5

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

0out of 5

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

0out of 5

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

0out of 5

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

0out of 5

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Nigeria

Equities market to ride on Q1'18 results this week

29/04/2018 19:43:00

Closes positive last week

By Nkiruka Nnorom

CAPITAL market operators and investment bankers have projected that the equities market will record another positive close this week riding on the back of impressive first quarter 2018 (Q1’18) financial results released by quoted companies last week.

They noted that low yield in fixed income instruments and continuous improvement in the macro-economy would provide additional support to the rally expected in the market.

In his comments, Mr. Ezekiel Oluyole, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Investment One Securities Limited, said that the market has relatively been stable and the stability is expected to continue baring any negative news.

Support for equities market

He stated: “The market has been relatively stable for the past two to three weeks and I think we will still see that stability next week (this week). But as more Q1 results are released, (some of the Tier 1 banks have released their results and they are largely in line with management guidance) we will continue to see the stability.

“Also, the rate at the money market has been trending down these days and so that should provide a support for equities market and as dividends are paid, we may also see that some investors are likely to reinvest their dividend and that will also pave way for the market.”

Making prognosis into the week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Plc said: “This week, we expect the local bourse to close in the green territory as investors positively react to the impressive first quarter corporate earnings released so far.”

Cordros Capital Limited, in their analysis, stated that there would be an extension of the gains recorded in the previous week. According to them, significant drop in fixed income yields, and relatively lower prices of risky assets would fuel further demand in equities by investors.

In his own view, Mr. David Adonri, Managing Director, Highcap Securities, said that the market would continue to react based on the disclosures that would be made. “If the results continue to be impressive, of course, the market will react and go up, but if the results are not impressive, because there is nothing out there to drive the market now rather than corporate disclosures, the market will also react accordingly”, he stated.

Meanwhile, activity in the market was mixed last week with three sessions of gains against two sessions of losses. Consequently, the All Share Index, ASI, rose by 1.05 percent to close at 41,244.89 points from 40,814.89 points.

Also, the market capitalisation advanced by N197 billion or 1.3 percent to close at N14.940 trillion from N14.743 trillion in the previous week.

Sectoral analysis showed that the consumer goods sector posted the highest gains in the week, rising by 6.30 percent on the back of 13.53 percent increase in Nestle Nigeria Plc. This was followed by the oil and gas and the banking sectors, which rose by 3.25 percent and 0.67 percent respectively. Activity in the banking and oil and gas sector were driven by United Bank for Africa that appreciated by 3.57 percent and Forte Oil Plc that advanced by 20.69 percent.

The industrial goods and insurance sectors shed 4.89 percent and 1.41 percent respectively on account of 1.80 percent and 17.24 percent decline in Dangote Cement Plc and Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc respectively.

