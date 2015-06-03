Questions Trump should ask Buhari to expose his corruption, mismanagement of Nigeria – Reno

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

0out of 5

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

0out of 5

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

0out of 5

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

0out of 5

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

0out of 5

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Questions Trump should ask Buhari to expose his corruption, mismanagement of Nigeria – Reno

29/04/2018 19:39:00
Contrary to the lie that the constantly fallacious Buhari administration published in their press release, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be the first African leader US President Donald Trump will meet at the White House. President Trump met Egypt’s Al-Sisi at the White House on April 2, 2017.
President Trump has also met Rwandan President, Paul Kagame on January 26, 2018, though not at the White House, but at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he said to Mr. Kagame it is ‘an honour to have you as a friend’!
But the question remains, how desperate does the Buhari Presidency have to be to boast that meeting Trump at the White House is a great achievement, and then go on to lie that it is the first meeting the US President is having with an African leader at the White House.
Pundits of international affairs know that President Buhari is actually going to the United States to be reprimanded. That is why the US released that damning report stating that human rights and corruption has increased in Nigeria just last week.
The timing of the release of the report at just a week to the White House meeting is deliberate.
Of important note to President Donald Trump would be the question of what happened to the missing $330m on 12 Super Turano combat planes whose purchase President Buhari authorized by withdrawing $462 million from the Excess Crude Account without due process.
According to one of the world’s premier aviation intelligence agency, Flight Global, the cost of a Super Tucano aircraft is around $10m.
The US President would obviously be interested in knowing why an aircraft Afghanistan buys for $10 million each cost Nigeria $41 million especially if Nigeria did not pay $41 million per plane to the United States.
The excuse given by the Buhari administration that it had to make haste and pay for the Super Tocano jets because of the anti terror war does not make sense since the US has announced that the jets would not be ready until the year 2020. The only logical reason for the illegal and hurried payment is that it is meant to source funds for Buhari’s reelection.
The United States, knowing that a Presidential election is around the corner would want to know if it could be that President Buhari plans to use the missing $330m to boost his failing election prospects for February 2019 by funding underage and cross border voting in his Northwest region of the country, as reported by independent observers such as CITAD. This becomes likely as the President recently boasted that he would be re-elected even though his popularity is at variance with his boast.
These revelations vindicate the recently released US report about human rights abuses and corruption in Nigeria and follows a pattern of corrupt behaviour by the Buhari administration that has seen it spend $25 billion on contracts at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation without due process, return, reinstate and double promote Nigeria’s biggest ever alleged thieving civil servant,
Abdulrasheed Maina, reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme who was indicted for corrupt practices against the advice of the minister of health, non prosecution of Buhari cronies caught red handed in corruption such as former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, etc.
The fact remains that President Buhari runs one of the most dishonest, discredited and corrupt administrations in the world whose propagandistic anti corruption war has been exposed as a sham intended only to hound the opposition and create a tyrant in a context that enjoyed sixteen years of genuine democracy before he turned up on the scene.
I therefore urge President Donald Trump and the United States government to use their influence to put Mr. Buhari on the spot by making him aware that the international community will not accept anything less than a transparent election in 2019.
Reno Omokri
Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies.

