Politics of representation

6 Types Of Girls You Will Find In Nigeria Today (Guys, Get In Here To See)

29/04/2018 20:28:00
"My Words Were Twisted" – Tobi Discloses After Saying Efe Won Due To Pity From Voters

29/04/2018 21:18:00
Is Tekno's New Song "Jogodo", A Jam Or Just An Ordinary Waka Pass Song?

29/04/2018 21:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal

Woman CRIED after applying fake tan and is left with streaks

Vanessa Trump is a 'gangster b****' who rang Aubrey O'Day and unleashed 'violently graphic' tirade

Trudeau joins mourners at a vigil to remember the 10 victims in Toronto

McCain's son-in-law sparks concerns for his health in cryptic tweet

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Nigeria

Politics of representation

29/04/2018 23:46:00

By Owei Lakemfa

WHEN the Senate on March 18, debated the mass killings in the country, 63-year-old Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe stood up to make a contribution. In the process, he  criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the security situation in the country. He might not have thought about the possible implications, after all, in the hallowed chambers, he has immunity for whatever  contributions he might make. He might also have been confident that the constitution guarantees him the freedom of speech. But he might be mistaken on both counts as some members of his constituency want to recall him. A Coalition of Abia South Senatorial Movement, CASSM say they are already distributing  recall forms. One of the super patriots, Mr. Daniel Nwaeze, identified as a lawyer, presented the case against Abaribe: “What he is doing at the National Assembly is not what we sent him to do. We never sent him there to go and insult the President even when he has not attracted any dividend of democracy to the constituency.” The group leader, Paul Ikonne added more charges: “We sent him to the National Assembly to get projects and make good laws but the reverse is the case. He has failed woefully. Let him come home.” He  did not state the bad laws Abaribe has been making. Also, Ikonne might be blissfully unaware that a single senator cannot make a law; not even the entire Senate has such powers. In any case, any bill passed by the combined National Assembly still needs the President’s assent, unless he declines. So the coalition in making such claims may unwittingly be indicting the National Assembly and the  President.

Were the super patriots  to succeed in recalling Abaribe or sufficiently harassing him,  they will be sending a clear message to the legislators that they cannot enjoy freedom of speech, not even  in their hallowed chambers. But the gladiators  need to brace themselves for a serious fight because Abaribe has showed himself to be the quintessential Igbo warrior who was impeached as the Abia State Deputy Governor twice; 1999 and 2000, returned twice,  before deciding to resign on March 7, 2003 as the third impeachment armada was assembled to shell his position. In the larger politics of the country, he had courageously stood as surety for the rebel Nnamdi Kanu who has since disappeared.

Senate

Another Senator with nine political lives is Dino Melaye representing Kogi West  and  currently, the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory.  His case is similar to that of Abaribe except that the person he is at loggerheads with is the youthful Kogi  State Governor, Yahaya Bello. Beyond the recall process, Dino is facing accusations of claiming falsely that there was an attempt on his life, and for allegedly sponsoring thugs and supplying them with illegal arms. With Dino recuperating at the strike-ridden National Hospital, Abuja following injuries sustained from  his encounter with the police, it is uncertain when the people of  Kogi West  will have representation in the Senate. It is another lesson that senators need to think twice before taking on the executive whether at state or national level.

Apart from brawls with the executive, can senators  discipline themselves even to the extent of suspending alleged erring members from the Senate? Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, a former fiery legislator  who represented the Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of  the then opposition ANPP, got upgraded into the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Senate. He was Senate Majority Leader before his impeachment on January 10, 2017. Two months later, he was suspended for six months. His undoing was calling for a probe of Senate President Bukola Saraki   over allegations of importing bullet proof range rover with fake documents and for perjury against Senator Dino Melaye. He braved the suspension weather and returned to a quiet life in the Senate.

In a twist of fate, on April 12, 2018,   Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), a member of the  Ethics and Privileges Committee that sent Ndume on suspension was himself  suspended for 90 legislative days    for challenging in court, the right of the Senate to drag him before his colleagues in the Committee.  Omo-Agege, a lawyer who believes he was being victimised for supporting President Buhari, went to court to challenge the powers of the Senate to suspend him. He got a breather from the court,  but rather than follow lawful process, embarked on self-help. He forced his way into the Senate chambers to take his seat, while the thugs that accompanied him, injured an Assembly staff, seized the mace and kidnapped the senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as they made their getaway.

Even if the case  of bringing thugs into the Senate chambers,  causing bodily harm, assisting in the stealing of the mace and kidnap of a senator, cannot be proven against all reasonable doubts against him, I do not see Omo-Agege returning to the Red Chamber soon after resorting to self-help.

As expected, there is a groundswell of opinion that no matter what a senator does, the Senate has no powers to suspend him as the constitution does not so provide. This  remains   a specious argument even if a court had  ruled in the past that an Assembly cannot suspend an erring member.  How can a Senate be a Senate if it cannot discipline its members? Anybody who voluntarily decides to be a member of a group, must be ready to abide by its rules and be disciplined by it. Even boy scouts have rules which all who belong to it must abide by or be punished even by suspension. I have also read that even among gangs of thieves, there are rules which must be obeyed with punishment applied on erring members.

Assuming a senator draws a gun in the Senate chambers, would anybody   argue that members must tolerate rather than throw him out? This is not farfetched as in 1982,  Hon. Sidi H. Ali, PRP/Danbatta Federal Constituency of  Kano State,  while addressing Speaker Edwin Ume-Ezeoke, drew a gun.

We should not play politics with basic principles. If we elect lamakers, they must be able to function properly and behave  within acceptable etiquettes. It does not make sense to campaign for a lawmaker that decides to be a lawbreaker. On the issue of representation,  even when we have constituencies, the Senate is a whole; it is the Senate of the Federal Republic, and the overall interest of the Senate and the country should prevail over a constituency suffering temporary lack of representation arising from the misdemeanor or criminal conduct of its elected representative.

