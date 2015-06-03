Half of Nigeria’s 36 states insolvent, survive on FAA – Report

Latest News

Latest News

6 Types Of Girls You Will Find In Nigeria Today (Guys, Get In Here To See)

29/04/2018 20:28:00
Latest News

“My Words Were Twisted” – Tobi Discloses After Saying Efe Won Due To Pity From Voters

29/04/2018 21:18:00
Latest News

Is Tekno’s New Song “Jogodo”, A Jam Or Just An Ordinary Waka Pass Song?

29/04/2018 21:54:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal

0out of 5

Woman CRIED after applying fake tan and is left with streaks

0out of 5

Vanessa Trump is a 'gangster b****' who rang Aubrey O'Day and unleashed 'violently graphic' tirade

0out of 5

Trudeau joins mourners at a vigil to remember the 10 victims in Toronto

0out of 5

McCain's son-in-law sparks concerns for his health in cryptic tweet

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Nigeria

Half of Nigeria’s 36 states insolvent, survive on FAA – Report

by 29/04/2018 23:44:00 0 comments 1 Views

…Highest IGR states: Lagos, Ogun, Rivers; lowest; Buchi, Yobe, Borno

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

THE Economic Confidential, EC, has released its Annual States Viability Index, ASVI, showing that 17 states are insolvent as their Internally Generated Revenues, IGR, in 2017 were far below 10 per cent of their receipts from the Federation Account Allocations, FAA, in the same year.

The index proved that without the monthly disbursement from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), many states remain unviable, and cannot survive without the federally collected revenue, mostly from the oil sector.

The IGR is generated by states through Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE), Direct Assessment, Road Taxes, and revenues from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA)s.

The report by this economic intelligence magazine further indicates that the IGR of Lagos State of N333 billion is higher than that of 30 states put together whose internal revenues are extremely low and poor compared to their allocations from the Federation Account.

The states with impressive over 30 per cent IGR apart from Lagos are Ogun, Rivers, Edo, Kwara, Enugu and Kano states that generated N607 billion in total, while the remaining states merely generated a total of N327 billion in 2017.

Recently, the magazine published the total allocations received by each state from FAA between January to December 2017.

The latest report on IGR reveals that only Lagos and Ogun states generated more revenue than their allocations from the Federation Account by 165 per cent and 107 per cent respectively and no other state has up to 100 per cent of IGR to the federal largesse.

The IGR of the 36 states of the federation totaled N931 billion in 2017 as compared to N801.95 billion in 2016, an increase of N130 billion.

From the report, the states with less than 10 per cent IGR have jumped to 17 from 14 states in the previous year 2016.

The poor states may not stay afloat outside the FAA due to socio-political crises including insurgency, militancy, armed banditry and herdsmen attacks.

Other states lack foresight in revenue generation drive coupled with arm-chair governance.

The states that may not survive without the Federation Account due to poor internal revenue generation are Bauchi which realised a meagre N4.3 billion compared to a total of N85 billion it received from FAA in 2017 representing about 5 per cent; Yobe with IGR of N3.59 billion compared to FAA of N67 billion representing 5.33 per cent; Borno N4.9 billion compared to FAA of N92 billion representing 5.41 per cent; Kebbi with IGR of N4.39 billion compared to N76 billion of FAA representing 5.77 per cent and Katsina with IGR of N6 billion compared to N103 billion of FAA representing 5.8 per cent within the period under review.

Other poor internal revenue earners are Niger which generated N6.5 billion compared to FAA of N87 billion representing 7.43 per cent; Jigawa N6.6 billion compared to FAA of N85 billion representing 7.75 per cent; Imo N6.8 billion compared to FAA of N85 billion representing 8.1 per cent and Akwa Ibom N15 billion compared to FAA of N197 billion representing 8.06 per cent, Ekiti N4.9 billion compared to FAA of N59 billion representing 8.38 per cent; Osun N6.4 billion compared to FAA of N76 billion representing 8.45 per cent, Adamawa N6.2 billion compared to FAA of N72.9 billion representing 8.49 per cent; Taraba N5.7 billion compared to FAA of N66 billion representing 8.70 per cent and Ebonyi N5.1 billion compared to FAA of N57.8 billion representing 8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Lagos State remained steadfast in its number one position in IGR with a total revenue generation of N333 billion compared to FAA of N201 billion which translate to 165 per cent in the twelve months of 2017.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More