6 Types Of Girls You Will Find In Nigeria Today (Guys, Get In Here To See)

29/04/2018 20:28:00
“My Words Were Twisted” – Tobi Discloses After Saying Efe Won Due To Pity From Voters

29/04/2018 21:18:00
Is Tekno’s New Song “Jogodo”, A Jam Or Just An Ordinary Waka Pass Song?

29/04/2018 21:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

Strive Masiyiwa

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Jim Ovia

Jannie Mouton

Markus Jooste

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Temitope Joshua

Nigeria

We sold our baby because she is HIV positive —Couple

by 29/04/2018 23:39:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA— A couple, Mr. & Mrs. Nkemakolam Ugorji, that sold their two-month-old baby girl for N300,000 in Abia State are claiming they did so because she was HIV positive.

From left, Nma, the auxiliary nurse and the couple, Nkemakolam and Happiness.

Though they could not back the HIV claim with a medical report as they alleged the test was carried out by an auxiliary nurse, they also said in another breath that they sold the baby due to economic hardship.

The 35-year-old Nkemakolam Ugorji and his wife, Happiness, when paraded by Abia State Police Command at Police Officers’ Mess, Umuahia, revealed that they just relocated to Umuahia.

Happiness’ account

According to Happiness, “I and my husband decided to sell our baby because of hardship. We have four children and my husband is not working. When I was pregnant there was no money for me to go for antenatal and feeding was even a problem for us. That was why we decided to sell our baby,” a claim her husband concurred to.

Happiness also said it was the auxiliary nurse who delivered her of her baby that linked them to the lady, who in turn helped them to sell the baby for N300,000.

I have been jobless

Ugorji, who said he was an orphan, added that he had been jobless since they relocated to his Isialangwa village from Port Harcourt. He confirmed that he agreed with his wife to sell the baby to raise money for his family.

He said: “I was riding Keke on hire purchase in Port Harcourt, but when I could not meet up with the payment, the owner collected it from me, so we relocated to my village in Isialangwa and since then I have not got any other job and I have nobody to help us because I am an orphan.

“It was my village people, who informed the police that I sold my baby because I couldn’t give them a proper account of my baby when they discovered that my wife had delivered.”

But the lady, who allegedly linked them to the buyer of the baby,  known as Nma, denied the allegation as she claimed she runs a registered charity home where she engages in legal adoption of babies for interested people,

According to her, the Ugorjis approached her to source for foster parents for their baby. So, she invited one pastor, who has been married for 28 years without a child, to adopt the baby and the pastor adopted the baby for N300,000.

According to her, she prepared an affidavit for them to sign in court as part of legal adoption process but claimed that she was still in the process when the couple sold their baby.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, who paraded them alongside other criminal suspects, lashed out at those involved in the criminal act and wondered if they have conscience.

He urged people interested in adopting children in the state to follow due process, saying it is a criminal offence to buy babies.

