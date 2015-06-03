Itsekiri urged to demand explanation for abandoned projects

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Itsekiri leadership has been urged to demand explanation for projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and others abandoned in several Itsekiri communities.

delta-state-map

Dr Jackson Ireyefoju, who delivered the 10th anniversary lecture of Itsekiri Progress Club, IPC, on Restoring the dignity of the Itsekiri nation, weekend in Warri, Delta State, also enjoined the IPC and prominent Itsekiri leaders to reassess the projects of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

While calling for an enlarged Itsekiri summit with royal fathers, chiefs and other prominent leaders to discuss what he called “The Odyssey of Waste – a case for Itsekiri development master plan,” Dr Ireyefoju also said invitation should be extended to the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee and both past and present Chairmen of DESOPADEC.