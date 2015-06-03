Dino Melaye survives recall from Senate

*Forces of evil will never triumph — Melaye

*APC’s the loser – Faleke

*Bello wasted N5bn – PDP

*Prove allegations – Gov Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA —The recall verification exercise of the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has failed after the verified signatories to the petition for his recall fell short of requirement.

Sen. Dino Melaye

For the verification to succeed, 50 per cent plus one of the signatories to the petition had to be verified.

However, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, said only 5.34 per cent of the petitioners turned up for verification of their signatures.

The Declaration Officer for the exercise, Prof. Ukertor Moti, who announced the result of the exercise held in the senatorial district on Saturday, said only 18,742 of the 189,870 of the signatories to the petition for the senator’s recall were verified by INEC.

Attack on INEC office

There was attack on INEC office in Mopamuro Local Government towards the end of the exercise as some hoodlums disrupted the collation of results, shot in the air, damaged vehicles and escaped with result sheets, while the INEC staff fled for safety.

The exercise, which lasted from 8 am to 2 pm, was very peaceful, free, fair and credible as the scanty petitioners were seeing verifying their signatures.

In Lokoja, for instance, of the 66,266 signatories on the recall register, the highest in any of the LGAs, only 4,810 constituents showed up at the polling units, with 3,763 verified.

INEC not responsible for poor turnout

However, INEC has said that it cannot be held responsible for the poor turnout of petitioners in the exercise.

INEC Federal Commissioner in-charge of Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states, Mohammed Haruna, made the statement in Lokoja shortly after the end of the exercise.

He said the main concern of INEC was to ensure transparency in the process, insisting that the organisation was neutral in the bid to recall Melaye from the Senate.

“Turnout is not our problem; turnout is the problem of parties concerned, ours is to ensure transparency,’’ he said.

Melaye, who represents Kogi West in the National Assembly, has been struggling to retain his seat, following a petition by some of his constituents in 2017 that he was not representing them well.

The senator’s accusers gathered signatures to demand his recall but Melaye accused the state governor, Yahaya Bello, of being the mastermind of the plot.

Forces of evil will never triumph — Melaye

But Melaye in a swift reaction, thanked his supporters for rejecting his recall move and promised not to let them down.

“Thank you my people. God bless you all. Thank you for the confidence reposed in me. I will not let you down. I will always stand by the truth and the people at all times. God bless Kogi West,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us,” he said.

APC’s the loser— Faleke

However, the deputy governorship candidate in the 2015 elections in Kogi State and member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, has described the fallout of the verification as a pointer to the fact that Governor Yahaya Bello was unpopular in the state.

In separate tweets through his handle @JAFaleke, Faleke said the ultimate loser in the failed recall exercise was the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Until those who worked so hard to win election for the party in Kogi State are given due recognition, Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to struggle politically without results,’’ he said.

Mocking Bello, Faleke said Dino Melaye defeated the governor, despite being in police detention.

He added:

“The recall project has failed. The people won. The outcome today is not just about Dino but the open rejection of the Yahaha Bello-led state government.

“Even in detention, Dino Melaye defeated them. Clear sign that Yahaha Bello is very unpopular in Kogi State.”

Bello wasted N5bn on recall process — PDP

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday accused Governor Yahaya Bello of wasting N5 billion public fund on the alleged plot to recall the Senator Melaye.

The party lamented that the N5 billion would have paid at least two months salary of workers in the state

In a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Kogi State Director Research and Documentation, PDP, also called for a thorough investigation of the claim by some of the electorate who turned out for the exercise that their signatures were forged.

It said: “Those who were involved in the petition submitted to INEC for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye must be arrested and tried for forgery.

“The huge human and financial resources deployed to the ‘Dino Melaye must go’ agenda would have made meaningful impact on the lives of the downtrodden people of Kogi State, especially the workers that are being owed several months salary.

“The open rejection of the recall agenda by the people of Kogi State was a clear signal that APC and Governor Yahaya Bello have been rejected in the state.”

Prove allegations, Gov Bello tells PDP

But Governor Yahaya Bello denied the allegation and asked PDP to prove it.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs Petra Onyegbule, who spoke on behalf of the governor, queried: “Does Kogi have N5 billion? No, Kogi does not have N5 billion, let alone spending it on the recall process.

“Governor Bello is not from Kogi West, so how could he have so much interest in recalling the senator from the area?

“We all as citizens of the state, including the media, have a collective responsibility to verify allegation of this magnitude. The PDP should prove it, not only allege, just to whip up sentiment.”