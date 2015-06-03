Latest News

Nigeria

Stop these killings, Oba of Benin charges Buhari, govs

by 29/04/2018 23:03:00

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’oba N’edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has urged Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State to work with his colleagues to stop the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen in the country.

Oba Ewuare

The monarch also urged the Presidency to take necessary steps that would strengthen security in every part of the country.

Oba of Benin made the call, weekend, during a courtesy visit to Governor Aregbesola at Government House, Osogbo.

He spoke as Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, expressed joy with the visit of Oba Ewuare II, saying it is an affirmation that Yoruba people are united.

Oba Ewuare II said: ”I want you to mobilise your colleagues in the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to address the issue of insecurity in the country and do something to stop the unwarranted killings by herdsmen in Benue, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Edo and other parts of the country.

“It is unfortunate that this is going on in our land, we want something to be quickly done as soon as possible so that Nigerians can know peace because people are being swallowed by cattle in the land.

“We even learned that there might be some international connections to it, we don’t know anything about that all we want is for it to stop so that our people can know peace again.

“Nigerians cherish their comfort and a peaceful environment so much; so we are charging those of you at the helm of affairs in the country to do everything humanly possible to guarantee peace for Nigerians.

“The bloodletting is too much in the land and the nation is bleeding, we want a stop to this. The killing of innocent citizens has to stop in every part of this country. It is worrisome that the trending news in the country today is killing here and there, no day you will not hear the news that people have been butchered by herdsmen. Mr. Governor, something urgent needs to be done about it. I want to use this opportunity to implore Nigerians on the need for them to be vigilant and security conscious more than ever before in our society, it is important for us all to know our neighbours for our own safety.”

Condemns modern slavery

The traditional ruler also condemned in its totality the prevalence of human trafficking in the country particularly in Edo State, describing the menace as modern-day slavery that must be urgently confronted.

Oba Ewuare II said: “The modern slavery in our land today is that of human trafficking and unfortunately many people see it as an Edo State problem, but I tell you it is far from it. We all need to come together and fight this menace that is staring us in the face or else we will all suffer for it.”

“On our part, we are doing all that is humanly possible to put an end to human trafficking in our land because it is a crime against a fellow human being, other parts of the country don’t need to stigmatize Edo State, we need to see it as a national issue.”

Govt not folding its arms — Aregbesola

In his remarks, the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed that efforts are in top gear to eliminate all forms of insecurity in the country.

His words: “I want to assure that government is not folding its arms as to the security situation in the country, we are pained about what is going on and I want you to know that the last National Executive Council meeting was devoted to discussing a way out of the current security challenge in the country.

“The act is criminal and lawless and we condemn it in its entirety. I want us to begin to see it beyond just farmers and herdsmen clash but a monster that shouldn’t be allowed to grow.”

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi expressed delight on the visit of Oba Ewuare II, saying it is an affirmation of the fact that Yoruba people remain united.

Oba Ogunwusi said the visit has demonstrated the huge love, unity, and cohesion between the people of Benin and the whole Yoruba speaking States in Nigeria.

He called on Yoruba people to continue to love one another and always uphold the culture, heritage, and values that the race is known for.

“Today, it is evident that we have made another history of our common ancestry and cultural heritage through this visit. It shows that Yoruba are one and united, irrespective of place and location because there is no joy as a joy of one’s origin, which we have felt through this visit,” he stated.

