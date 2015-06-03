Rivers youths endorse Wike for 2nd term

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Youths of Rivers State have endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike for re-election in 2019.

The youths, under the aegis of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, disclosed their decision, weekend, in Port Harcourt, during a solidarity rally for Wike.

The youths in their hundreds, who stormed the city of Port Harcourt from the 23 local government areas of the state, said they had adopted Wike as their sole candidate for the election.

Wike

Speaking, Coordinator of the group and a member of Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, said the endorsement became necessary following the massive infrastructural development initiated by Wike across the state despite the economic meltdown.

Ehie said the reason for the call was to sustain the projects the governor has on ground, stressing that youths would ensure his re-election.

He said: “We the One Million Youths for New Rivers have endorsed Governor Wike as our candidate for the 2019 election. We are calling on him to re-contest and we will give him all the support.”