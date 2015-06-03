Abia, Cross River communal clash: Orji Kalu sues for peace

Former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu, has called on appropriate authorities to resolve the crisis that led to the communal clash between two communities in Abia and Cross River states.

Kalu who spoke on Sunday in Beijing, China, during a meeting with a cross-section of business persons of Nigerian origin , charged the political class to live up to expectations in times of need of their constituents.

Orji Uzor Kalu

The warring communities are Isu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia and its neighbour, Utuma in Biase Local Government area of Cross River.

Kalu in statement made available to Newsmen, in Abuja, regretted that the recent border clash resulted in the loss of lives and property worth millions of naira.

The former governor who condemned the menace, urged the National Assembly, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Boundary Commission, security agencies and other stakeholders to work out modalities to restore peace and stability to the affected communities and prevent recurrence.

He urged the people of the border communities to sheathe their swords for the sake of peace and unity.

The former governor described the clash between the people of Isu and their neighbours, Utuma as painful, wicked, disheartening and barbaric.

“For development to take place in any community, residents must live in peace and harmony regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences.

“We must embrace love, togetherness and brotherhood in our daily activities.

“It is normal for people to have differences but we must learn how to resolve these issues amicably without breaking the laws.

“The people of Cross River and Abia states are one big family and as such, should not allow minor issues to lead to massacre.

“We must bury our differences for the sake of peace and tranquility.

“As my patriotic support, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (OUKF), will visit the warring communities to donate food items and other relief materials.”

While commiserating with the government and people of Abia and Cross River states, especially the families of the deceased, Kalu prayed for the quick recuperation of the victims still in the hospital.

The former governor equally used the opportunity to call on Nigerians in the Diaspora to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, adding that the future of Nigeria is bright under the current administration.

He said it was no longer news that President Buhari would seek re-election in

2019, as the president had achieved tangible milestones so far.

According to him, Nigeria is gradually taking its right place in the comity of nations.

Kalu said that the APC-led federal government had done well in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption crusade, internal security, international relations, job and wealth creation and gender equality.

Responding on behalf of other Nigerians, Mr Mbisogu Festus of Blue Diamond Co. Ltd, China, expressed appreciation to the APC chieftain for his commitment to a united Nigeria.

While pledging the support of Nigerians in China for the re-election bid of President Buhari, the businessman urged the former governor to sustain his good works for the sake of humanity.