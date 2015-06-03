Abia, Cross River communal clash: Orji Kalu sues for peace

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

0out of 5

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

0out of 5

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

0out of 5

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

0out of 5

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Nigeria

Abia, Cross River communal clash: Orji Kalu sues for peace

by 30/04/2018 07:12:00 0 comments 1 Views

Former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu, has called on appropriate authorities to resolve the crisis that led to the communal clash between two communities in Abia and Cross River states.

Kalu who spoke on Sunday in Beijing, China, during a meeting with a cross-section of business persons of Nigerian origin , charged the political class to live up to expectations in times of need of their constituents.

Orji Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu

The warring communities are Isu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia and its neighbour, Utuma in Biase Local Government area of Cross River.

Kalu in statement made available to Newsmen, in Abuja, regretted that the recent border clash resulted in the loss of lives and property worth millions of naira.

The former governor who condemned the menace, urged the National Assembly, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Boundary Commission, security agencies and other stakeholders to work out modalities to restore peace and stability to the affected communities and prevent recurrence.

He urged the people of the border communities to sheathe their swords for the sake of peace and unity.

The former governor described the clash between the people of Isu and their neighbours, Utuma as painful, wicked, disheartening and barbaric.

“For development to take place in any community, residents must live in peace and harmony regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences.

“We must embrace love, togetherness and brotherhood in our daily activities.

“It is normal for people to have differences but we must learn how to resolve these issues amicably without breaking the laws.

“The people of Cross River and Abia states are one big family and as such, should not allow minor issues to lead to massacre.

“We must bury our differences for the sake of peace and tranquility.

“As my patriotic support, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (OUKF), will visit the warring communities to donate food items and other relief materials.”

While commiserating with the government and people of Abia and Cross River states, especially the families of the deceased, Kalu prayed for the quick recuperation of the victims still in the hospital.

The former governor equally used the opportunity to call on Nigerians in the Diaspora to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, adding that the future of Nigeria is bright under the current administration.

He said it was no longer news that President Buhari would seek re-election in

2019, as the president had achieved tangible milestones so far.

According to him, Nigeria is gradually taking its right place in the comity of nations.

Kalu said that the APC-led federal government had done well in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption crusade, internal security, international relations, job and wealth creation and gender equality.

Responding on behalf of other Nigerians, Mr Mbisogu Festus of Blue Diamond Co. Ltd, China, expressed appreciation to the APC chieftain for his commitment to a united Nigeria.

While pledging the support of Nigerians in China for the re-election bid of President Buhari, the businessman urged the former governor to sustain his good works for the sake of humanity.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More