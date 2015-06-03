Record-breaking Messi hat-trick fires Barcelona to LaLiga title

Ernesto Valverde’s men wrapped up the 25th LaLiga title in club history and edged closer to an unprecedented unbeaten league season.

Barcelona were crowned 2017/18 LaLiga champions thanks to Sunday evening’s 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruña – with Blaugrana star Lionel Messi seeing them home with his fourth hat-trick of the LaLiga campaign.

Barça seemed set for a straightforward night when Philippe Coutinho scored early on from Ousmane Dembele’s assist. But Deportivo, needing a win to avoid relegation, pushed back to 2-2 with goals from Lucas Perez and Turkish international Emre Colak.

Messi had the final word, however, and the Argentine became the first player in LaLiga history to score 30 plus goals in seven different seasons as he secured his ninth career LaLiga medal, and his club’s 25th in total.

The result also saw Ernesto Valverde’s team complete an eighth domestic double the week after their 5-0 Copa del Rey final win over Sevilla and move to within three games of becoming the first team to ever complete an entire LaLiga campaign unbeaten, though that will be tested when Real Madrid visit the Camp Nou for Sunday’s LaLiga El Clasico clash.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid maintained their hold on second spot with a 1-0 victory at Alavés on Sunday afternoon thanks to substitute Kevin Gameiro’s nerveless second half penalty.

Real Madrid remain third after beating neighbours Leganes 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, with Welsh star Gareth Bale and young forward Borja Mayoral scoring for the hosts and Serbian midfielder Darko Brasanac netting for the visitors.

Fourth placed Valencia took another step towards Champions League football next season, but confirmation must wait after Eibar picked up a very creditable goalless draw at Mestalla on Sunday evening. Fifth placed Real Betis could still overtake Valencia should they win all their remaining games, including Monday´s home encounter with Malaga.

Sixth placed Villarreal are close to Europa League qualification after Saturday evening’s 4-1 win at home to Celta Vigo. Colombian striker Carlos Bacca scored his first ever LaLiga hat-trick and Samu Castillejo added another late on, while Pione Sisto notched a consolation for Celta.

The weekend brought several twists in the race for seventh place. First Sevilla [48 points] lost 2-1 at Levante on Friday night, allowing Getafe [49] to move into the final Europa League spot with a draw at home to Girona on Sunday afternoon. Battling Girona [also now on 48 points] are still right in the mix, as are in-form Real Sociedad [46] after their 3-1 Basque derby win at home to Athletic Club on Saturday afternoon.

Levante’s victory over Sevilla on Friday helped them secure survival for another season. Jose Luis Morales’ late winner was his 18th LaLiga goal for the club, equalling his former teammate David Barral as their leading all-time goal scorer in the top flight.

Espanyol and Las Palmas drew 1-1 Saturday lunchtime at Cornella El-Prat, with Jonathan Calleri’s penalty putting the visitors ahead before Gerard Moreno’s 15th LaLiga strike of the season ensured the spoils were shared.