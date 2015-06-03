PDP will revamp economy, restore peace,rule of Law – Ologbondiyan

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that it would immediately revamp Nigeria’s economy as well as restore democratic tenets and the rule of law in the country, if elected in 2019.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, was quoted making the pledge while receiving a delegation of PDP officials from Kogi state in his office over the weekend.

Ologbondiyan, according to the statement issued by his office on Sunday in Abuja said that the PDP was already working on a robust blueprint for national cohesion and economic recovery.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the democratic process but join forces with the reformed PDP to rescue the nation.

He said the only way to end the economic recession, human rights abuses and daily bloodletting bedeviling witnessed in the last three years was for all Nigerians to rally with the PDP and vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.He said that it was now clear to all that the APC lacked the capacity to run an economy as big as Nigeria.

•PDP supporters at the Katsina Rally



Ologbondiyan said that the ruling party also lacked the all-inclusive comportment to ensure a united and cohesive nation.

“On our part, the PDP believes in a united Nigeria and the potentials of Nigerians as a people.

“That is why the PDP always runs on democratic principles and all-inclusive policies that effectively galvanize the productive energies of our people for national cohesion and economic prosperity, as witnessed in the 16 years of PDP in governance.

“As a party committed to the good of all, we have continued to spread out to Nigerians from across all walks of life in developing a recovery blueprint to re-open our national space for peace, reconciliation, cohesion and economic recovery, immediately we are returned into office.

“So the solution is for Nigerians to brace up and rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to rescue and rebuild our nation, come 2019.”

Speaking earlier the leader of the delegation Mr Idris Lokoja commended the new leadership of the PDP for its efforts in rebuilding the party.

Lokoja said Nigerians were collectively looking up to the PDP as the only credible platform to rescue the nation and a peaceful and prosperous nation.(NAN)