Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun

Premier League side, Huddersfield plans to sign Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun in preparation for next season.

Balogun, 29, has held talks over the move and will join as a free agent.

According to reports, the defender could be the first signing of the 2018/2019 for David Wagner’s side.

Balogun joined Mainz in 2015 following the expiration of his contract with another German club Darmstadt 98.

He is expected to play a key role when Nigeria attempts to make it out of a group that includes Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the world cup.