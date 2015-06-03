Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun

Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogunby Adekunle Hastrup 30/04/2018 11:47:00 0 comments 1 Views
Premier League side, Huddersfield plans to sign Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun in preparation for next season.
Balogun, 29, has held talks over the move and will join as a free agent.
According to reports, the defender could be the first signing of the 2018/2019 for David Wagner’s side.
Balogun joined Mainz in 2015 following the expiration of his contract with another German club Darmstadt 98.
He is expected to play a key role when Nigeria attempts to make it out of a group that includes Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the world cup.
