‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Terry Pratchett's school notebooks give insight into his teenage mind

Pamela Gidley of Twin Peaks fame dies 'peacefully' at age 52

Mother enraged after her baby is compared to raw chicken on Twitter

Man who tried to drown himself sues police officers who saved him

The 5 tell-tale symptoms of IBS and the natural fixes

Nicky Oppenheimer

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jim Ovia

Mohamed Al Fayed

Aliko Dangote

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Ramson Mumba

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Nigeria

Ex-Oyo governor’s son faces N40m fraud charge

30/04/2018 11:32:00

Akinkunle Olunloyo, son of former governor old Oyo State, Dr Victor Olunloyo, was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a financial institution to the tune of N40 million.

Olunloyo, 40, a former night club owner, was charged alongside his entertainment firm, Code Media Ltd, by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Lagos.

They are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

Police Prosecutor Sylvester Azubuike told the court that Olunloyo and others still at large, committed the offences sometime in November 2014 in Lagos.

He said the accused fraudulently obtained N40 million under guise of using it to renovate his company’s entertainment premises and hall.

According to the police, Olunloyo did not pay back the money, instead, he converted it to his own use.

The offences contravened Sections 312(1), (b), 312 (3) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Olunloyo pleaded not guilty and his lawyer, Mr Seyi Soremekun, urged the court to grant him on self-recognition or on liberal terms.

Soremekun said: “We were served with the charge this morning. The defendant has been attending meetings at the PSFU whenever required.”

In her ruling, Magistrate O. O. Oshin observed that the accused was already standing trial on another charge before her.

She granted the accused a bail of N500, 000 with one surety in the like sum and adjourned the case until June 5. (NAN)

