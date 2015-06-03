Man bags 12 months imprisonment for stealing cell phone worth N420, 000

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced one Princewill Udeh, to 12 months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone, valued at N420, 000.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

Sadiq also ordered Udeh to pay N432, 000 to the nominal complainant as compensation.

Udeh was convicted on a count charge of theft.

The convict, who pleaded guilty to the offence, urged the court to temper justice with mercy and promised to be of good behaviour.

The prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, had told the court that one Chinyere Okorie, of Mabushi Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on April 24.

He said that on April 13, at about 3p.m. while they were shooting a movie in Enugu State, the convict formed criminal intention and stole her Samsung S7 phone, valued at N420, 000.

Dalhatu said the convict also stole N12, 000 cash from her hand bag; he sold the phone at the market to an unknown person.

During police investigation all efforts made to recover the phone proved abortive.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)