Champions League: Real target title to over shadow Barca’s domestic double

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos believes winning the Champions League would top Barcelona’s domestic double.

Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match between Eibar and Real Madrid at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on March 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Fierce rivals Barca wrestled the LaLiga title back from Real at the weekend with four games to spare having already lifted the Copa del Rey.

Ramos and his team-mates have endured a difficult league season, although they have the chance to make amends with another European success.

The Madrid club are aiming for a fourth Champions League title in five seasons and, ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich, Spain defender Ramos believes that achievement would be superior to Barca’s.

“Barca have had a great year, they have won two titles; winning the cup has merit and the league even more,” said Ramos at his pre-match press conference, according to Marca.

“Winning the Champions League is a positive that is equivalent to those two or even more.

“For me it would be two great seasons, theirs and ours “.

Real, winners of the competition in 2014, 2016 and 2017, are firm favourites to make the Kiev final having won 2-1 in Germany last week.

Opponents Bayern were the last team to win the competition three years in a row – during the 1970s – and Ramos says he is driven by the chance to make history.

“I give importance to everything, we are making the impossible easy,” he added.

“It seems easy that we could win three in a row, that motivates us in the day to day to keep breaking records.

“Maybe we give it the value it has tomorrow. “