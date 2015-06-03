Ghanian institute honours rector, Fed. Poly, Bida

Ghana’s Chartered Institute of Public Resource Management and Politics, on Monday, honoured Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, Rector of Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger,

over his contributions to the development of polytechnic education.

Dr Richard Ikpada, the Director, Studies of the institute said in Bida, Niger, that the Ghanian organisation

raised a team which carried out research on leadership credentials of rectors of polytechnics.

He explained that “after the research, team members, made up of men of proven integrity, technocrats from different sectors selected Dr Abubakar Dzukogi for the 2018 fellowship Hall of Fame.”

He said the institute lauded the exemplary statesmanship of the rector, having served in the academic environment for over three decades.

After receiving the award, Dzukogi expressed delight for the honour, saying the management of the polytechnic would continue to initiate policies and programmes that would enhance academic excellence.

He appealed to Federal Government to release more funds to the polytechnic for the execution of capital projects.

NAN