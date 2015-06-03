Messi makes another La Liga history

Lionel Messi set another record in his glittering Barcelona career after becoming the first player to score 30 goals or more in seven different seasons in La Liga.

Messi

The Argentine superstar reached the milestone for the 2017-18 season by scoring a hat-trick at the Riazor as Ernesto Valverde’s wrapped up the title with a 4-2 win.

His 30th goal of the campaign arrived on 38 minutes when Luis Suarez crossed to the far post and Messi was in prime position to volley home to give Barca a 2-0 lead after Philippe Coutinho had scored an early opener.

Barcelona were crowned 2017/18 LaLiga champions thanks to Sunday evening’s 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruña – with Blaugrana star Lionel Messi seeing them home with his fourth hat-trick of the LaLiga campaign.

The result also saw Ernesto Valverde’s team complete an eighth domestic double the week after their 5-0 Copa del Rey final win over Sevilla and move to within three games of becoming the first team to ever complete an entire LaLiga campaign unbeaten, though that will be tested when Real Madrid visit the Camp Nou for Sunday’s LaLiga El Clasico clash.