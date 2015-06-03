Nadal equals Federer’s final appearance record

Rafael Nadal has equaled yet another record of Roger Federer. After beating David Goffin in the Barcelona Open semi-final at the weekend, the Spaniard reached his 26th ATP 500 final in career, levelling with Federer’s tally.

Federer-Nadal

In the statistic list, from 1990 onwards, David Ferrer completes the podium with 19 finals played, followed by Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic (at 14 finals). The sixth place is filled by Pete Sampras and Goran Ivanisevic (with 13 finals).

Nadal also equalled Federer’s record of winning 20 ATP 500 titles. The two, tied for the first place, lead Djokovic who has won 12 titles in the list of active players.

A couple of weeks ago, at the Monte Carlo Masters Nadal had tied with Federer for the most ATP Masters series finals played (47).

If he reaches the Madrid Open final he will surpass Federer.