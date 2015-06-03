Buhari can spend $496m without NASS approval — Aide

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Stormy Daniels files a new lawsuit against President Trump

0out of 5

People raised in cities without pets at risk from mental illness

0out of 5

Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

0out of 5

Megyn Kelly warns Tom Brokaw's defenders

0out of 5

Cancer-stricken John McCain says he will 'hate to leave' the world

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Nigeria

Buhari can spend $496m without NASS approval — Aide

by 30/04/2018 19:28:00 0 comments 1 Views

LAGOS—Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari has powers to spend $496 million for the purchase of military aircraft without the approval of the National Assembly.

Buhari-Dogara-Saraki

Enang spoke at a time spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said the President, in withdrawing $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, acted under the doctrine of necessity, and that his action was justifiable.

Enang spoke while discussing ‘the implications of bypassing the National Assembly’ in an interview on African Independent Television, AIT, yesterday. Keyamo, on his part, spoke as a guest on Channels Television politics programme Sunday night.
Enang’s statement drew immediate reactions from some lawyers who remained divided as to whether the President had the powers to make such spending without the approval of the National Assembly.

The presidential aide explained that what was pending before the legislature was a request to include the sum in the 2018 budget, adding that the National Executive Council, NEC, had approved the expenditure in December, 2017.

He further argued that it was legal to spend money from a budget yet to be passed in anticipation of approval.
Enag said: “The law and the constitution recognise contingencies. And when we finish collating what is needed for the balance of the $1 billion, after $496 million, we will bring a supplementary budget before the legislature.”

Asked if senators were right to call for the invocation of section 143 (which allows for a president to be removed from office if found guilty of gross misconduct), Enang said: “He is not guilty of gross misconduct and the question of section 143 is not what is pending before the legislature.”

He argued that there was precedence of spending from the Excess Crude Account without the permission of the legislature by past administrations.

Enang said: “It is following due process. It is what I will call Internal Standard Proprietary Procedure in procurement in terms of security. The money has not even been appropriated.

“This government has come to clear and clean every misconduct and in the course of it, questions will arise as to every action and we are ready to justify them.”

On whether he would applaud this act by the President, he said: “Applauding this act is like saying that something wrong has been done. Nothing wrong has been done. Mr President acted in good faith.

“The executive, the judiciary and the legislature have what is called inherent powers, powers that inheres in your office, especially in cases of emergencies. The executive acted upon its inherent powers and this was a case of emergency.”

He, however, failed to state whether or not the executive didn’t have enough time to communicate with the legislature before the approval.

Buhari’s action justifiable — Keyamo

Similarly, Keyamo, explained on Sunday night that the withdrawal of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account for the purchase of Tucano Aircraft by the Presidency was done under the doctrine of necessity, stressing that the President’s action was justifiable.

Keyamo, who was a guest on Channels Television programme, “Sunday Politics”, said: “Nigerians will understand that the President acted under necessity. In this case, there is justification for what Buhari did and that is found in the doctrine of necessity.”

He explained that the purchase of Tucano Aircraft was done in the overall interest of Nigerians, since it is aimed at combating terrorism and insurgency.

Keyamo, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, praised the Buhari administration for transparency in handling the affairs of the country.

According to him, this explains the reason the United States of America sold the weapons to Nigeria.
“It is a credit to Mr President that he went back to the National Assembly to seek approval. Other Presidents did not do that at all.

Obasanjo paid about $17 billion to pay the Paris club without even going back to the NASS, even thereafter. So it is a huge credit to Buhari that he wants to still instill some financial discipline,” Keyamo said.

President Buhari had come under criticism, especially by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the controversial purchase of the aircraft at the cost of $496 million.

The Senate had during its plenary last Thursday, asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to invoke Section 143 of the constitution, in view of President Buhari’s approval of the extra-budgetary spending of $496 million to purchase the aircraft.

In a motion moved by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Account, Senator Mathew Urhogide, said: “It’s a violation of Section 80 subsection 1, 2, 3, 4.

He had said: “The procedure of the expenditure is wrong. There ought to be an appropriation before such expenditure. I hereby request that the Senate President should invoke Section 18 of the Constitution.”

President did no wrong — Ogala

Reacting to Ita Enang’s statement yesterday, former chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Lagos House of Assembly, Babatunde Ogala, said: “The Federal Government withdrew this money from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, not the federation account.

There are two different issues here. If the money had been withdrawn from the federation account, perhaps, I would have been saying the President has committed some infractions.

‘’The constitution is clear about this. The ECA is the money kept from the excess crude oil fund. I understood that the arrangement for the withdrawal of this money was always between the state and the federal government.”

List offences committed — SERAP

In his reaction, Executive Secretary of SERAP, Tokunbo Mumini, said: “If they want to impeach the President, they, the National Assembly, have to tell us specifically what constitutional breach he has committed. It must be clear as to what provisions he has breached and what he has done contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

“Stating what he has done is the only way to agree with them (National Assembly). That means they have to tell us what the constitutional provisions say about the breach.

Buhari acted in spirit of the constitution —Sagay

Also reacting to Enang’s statement yesterday, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, justified the President’s withdrawal from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, saying he acted within the spirit of the constitution.

Sagay said: “I think it all depends on the circumstance. My understanding of the whole thing is that negotiations were concluded with the US government and payments were to be made immediately in order to be able to sustain the agreement. That is the impression I get.

“The unfortunate thing is that this is a country in which the National Assembly, whether PDP or APC, is the opposition party. Every opportunity that they have to run the President down will be seized with relish. Otherwise, if there was good faith, even if the President does that so he can secure a security contract that will make this country safe, why should the National Assembly go for the jugular?

“So, there should be good faith because the National Assembly acted in bad faith because they want to go after President Buhari. The President did not go against the spirit of the constitution because if he had spent the money and did not revert back to the National Assembly, you can say he went contrary to the constitution.

“But if he is going back for retroactive approval, then, it is within the spirit of the constitution.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More