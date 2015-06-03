BBNaija winner, Miracle, receives N25m cheque, SUV, others

…Says: ‘It was not hard work, but miracle that gave me victory‘

By Benjamin Njoku

Winner of Big Brother Naija, Miracle, was in high spirits, yesterday, as he was officially presented with his prizes; a Hyundai, N25 million cheque, a voucher for an all expense paid trip, and a premium home entertainment system.

Miracle

He beat other finalists including Tobi, Nina, Ceec and Alex to win the grand prize for the season three edition of the show.

The presentation was performed at the winner’s press conference, yesterday, at MultiChoice Nigeria office, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Also present at the event were other BBNaija housemates, who alongside Miracle, received DStv explora decoders with a year’s free DStv premium subscription.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, said: “MultiChoice remains at the forefront of empowering the Nigerian youths in all areas of the creative industry. Miracle is an example of the young, enterprising, resourceful, innovative and ambitious Nigerian youth.

“A trained pilot, his sojourn in the Big Brother house was an entertaining and endearing one as he won the hearts of viewers in Nigeria and across Africa. We are pleased to present him with his prizes today, even as we continue to support him in his future endeavours.”

According to Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, “the Big Brother provides the necessary spark to kick-start the careers of the contestants. Though Miracle has deservedly emerged as the winner, we cannot ignore the fact all 20 housemates played ‘the game’ and entertained Nigerians.

“They have all been given a platform to pursue different endeavours courtesy Big Brother and we can only salute their drive even as we pledge to continue to support their quest for success.”

It was not hard work, but miracle that gave me victory

However, sharing his experience while he was in the BBN house, Miracle said it was not hard work that gave him victory at the show, but miracle.”

Also, in his Instagram post, the star winner wrote: “Baba God Na You. I cannot thank You enough. Mad love to everyone that supported #teammiracle, una too much!!! You guys helped in making this dream a reality and for that alone…I dey humble.”