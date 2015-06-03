UAC appoints new non-executive directors

UAC of Nigeria PLC (UACN) has announced the appointments of Mr Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju and Mrs Olufunke Ighodaro as Non-Executive Directors of the Company while Mr Peter Benedikt Mombaur would serve as the alternate Director to the new Directors.

Aiyesimoju, a finance professional, has vast experience spanning corporate finance, principal investing and private equity in Sub-Saharan Africa’s most important economies. He is the founder of Themis Capital Management, an investment firm focused on concentrating capital and talent on high-potential opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to founding Themis, he worked with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, a leading global investment firm with $168 billion in assets under management. His experience also includes working with the Standard Bank Group, Ocean and Oil Holdings Limited and ARM Investment Managers, one of Nigeria’s leading investment advisory and wealth management firms.

Ighodaro has considerable experience in executive as well as non-executive leadership positions with some of Africa’s most successful companies. She is an independent non-executive director and audit committee member at Datatec Limited, an international information and communications technology business with a market capitalization of $500 million and independent non-executive director and audit committee chair at Transaction Capital Limited, a $900million business, which operates in highly specialised and under-served segments of the South African and Australian financial services markets.

She was recently appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission and a syndicate of 13 lenders to the Interim Board of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited, where she serves as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer focused on stabilizing the business ahead of a third-party sale.