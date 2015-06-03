SGOF, NCAT partner on training, provision of maps for aerological chart

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—The Surveyor General of the Federation, SGOF, Ebisintei Awudu, has canvassed for a stronger synergy between the organisation and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaira, to improve on manpower development.

Awudu, who made the remarks while receiving a team from NCAT, Zaira, that paid him a visit in Abuja, solicited for more training for his staff by the college.

He said the steps taken by the College in seeking for collaboration was a bold step and re-affirm that both the OSGOF and the institution have always enjoy good relationship.

According to him, “My office is a data centre with high capacity to transmit all over the country”. He added that the office is already collaborating with the armed forces and other Security outfit and are ready to collaborate with more.”