Dentists float Foundation, seek better fortunes for dental practice

By Naomi Uzor

Worried by the low level quality of oral healthcare awareness, dental practitioners across the country have set up a Dental Support Foundation, DSF, to galvanise efforts towards promotion, encouragement and advancement of dental practice in Nigeria.

President of the Foundation, Dr. Bidemi Dawodu said the current high prevalence of oral diseases such as dental caries and periodontal disease should be of concern to professionals in the health sector, the government and the Nigerian people.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole raised the alarm recently about the high burden of dental disease.

Dawodu submitted that the DSF seeks to encourage government to implement the Nigerian Oral Health Care Policy aimed at ensuring the creation of at least one dental care center in each local government with a view to improving the oral health of Nigerians.

The support foundation which was incorporated three years ago, will equally strive to encourage dental practitioners to undertake measures to improve public oral health and dental education; maintain the dignity of the dental profession; protect the rights/interests of young dentists; and create job opportunities for young dentists.

“The starting point is to create the awareness among the people about dental health care. It is so bad today that people don’t go to the dentist until they have serious pains in their mouth. But what is crucial is the implementation of the oral health policy passed by the National Assembly a long time ago,” he said.

Dawodu emphasised that implementation of the policy would galvanise the oral health care and create employment for dentists, because the cardinal point is the setting up of dental clinics in all local government areas in the country.

Members of the Board include Dr. Ademola Ademuson, a Dental Surgeon with over 35 years in dental practice; Dr. Akanbi Oluwarotimi Olojode, a consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon and Dr. Ishaku Danfillo, Consultant-General, Dental Practice (Family Dentistry).