…As Muoka takes revival to Kano

By Sam Eyoboka

THE ancient city of Kano is set to witness the mother of all revivals as the revival train of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement berths at the city in pursuant of its three-fold vision of grassroots revival all over the world.

*Pastor LAZARUS MUOKA

The vision includes the revival of the Apostolic Christian experiences among the body of Christ and revival of heaven consciousness among believers and above all, the winning of 10 billion souls mandate for the Kingdom of God.

Billed for Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, 2018 the crusade titled, “There cometh one mightier than all” is scheduled for the Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari, Kano.

The crusade is coming amidst the yearning for economic, social and political improvement in the life of the citizens of this country. As the harsh condition in the country has dampened the morale of the people and making the situation looks hopeless, the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has assured that the crusade will usher in a ray of hope for the people of Kano and by extension the whole Nigeria.

According to him, “God who is Mightier than all has set out the two days to visit His people, shower rain of blessing upon them and strengthen their hope again. Definitely, the programme which will not only bring spiritual, physical and financial transformation to the people, will in addition cause people who have lost faith in God and made to subscribe to the deceit of the devil and his human agents to come to the knowledge that God is