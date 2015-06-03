Helge Lund to succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg as BP chairman

British Petroleum, BP has appointed Helge Lund to succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg as chairman of BP.

Helge Lund

Mr Lund will join the BP Board as chairman designate and a non-executive director on 1 September 2018. He will be appointed chairman on 1 January 2019. Mr Lund will have a base in London.

In a statement sent to Sweetcrude, BP stated that: ‘’Mr Lund, who is also chairman of Novo Nordisk AS in Denmark, will stand down with immediate effect from his directorship at Schlumberger, the global oil service group.

‘’The search for the new chairman was conducted by the full BP Board led by Ian Davis, the senior independent director. Mr Davis said that the search process had been worldwide and rigorous. This produced an impressive list of diverse candidates from the UK, continental Europe and the US.