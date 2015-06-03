YESSO: Kogi launches Single Register for poor, vulnerable

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA —Kogi State Youths Employment and Social Support Operation, YESSO, yesterday, launched its Single Register, SR, to cater for the poor and vulnerable in the state.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

The agency also flagged off the implementation of the Public Work Force, PWF, one of the agency’s Social Safety Nets targeted at bridging the gap of unemployment in the society.

Flagging off the programmes, yesterday, Governor Yahaya Bello said the Single Register had become a “card reader” for recording and attending to the needs of the core poor and vulnerable in the state.

He said the register had also assisted in eliminating the errors of the past in accessing data to deals with such kind of people.

Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Simon Achuba, said 4,000 beneficiaries of the PWF will enjoy a monthly stipend of N7,500, saying the development would also go a long way in containing social vices that have bedevilled the society.

He said the state government would release N150 million to YESSO to assist the agency in carrying out its responsibility to the poor.

On her part, the state Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola, said 22,241 households and 116,080 individuals were captured in the register.

She said, “International best practices in addressing social protection and vulnerability issues in the 21st century demands the use of a reliable and updated Single Register which is location specific for effective and efficient implementation devoid of error of inclusion and exclusion.”