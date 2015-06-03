Police arrest Adamawa Sdp guber aspirant

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA— A gubernatorial aspirant of Social Democratic party, SDP, in Adamawa State, Mr Abel Behora, arrested by the police for allegedly inciting the public against it, will appear in court today.

Confirming the arrest, yesterday, Adamawa State Police Command spokesman, Othman Abubakar (SP), said the governorship aspirant was arrested and detained for alleged deformation, inciting the public against constituted authority, and dishing out false information against the Police.

The suspect is alleged to have gone to a local radio station to accuse the state police command of taking bribe in the on-going crisis rocking the state chapter of Social Democratic Party.

According to the Police image maker, the suspect was quoted as accusing the Police command of taking side in the crisis that culminated in the suspension of the State Chairman of the SDP, Mr Ibrahim Bebetu.

Adamawa State chapter of the Social Democratic Party, SDP has been engulfed in crises leading to the suspension of many of the party top hierarchy.

…arrest suspected robbery kingpin, others in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended a notorious armed robbery kingpin, Dabo Hassan, 60, and five other suspects who were alleged to have been terrorizing residents of Funtua, Sabuwa and Dandume Local Government Areas of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isa, said in a statement, yesterday, in Katsina that the suspects were arrested on Saturday in Kilawa-Mahuta, Dandume Local Government Area, after a gun battle with the police.

Isa added that the suspects were subdued after a fierce encounter with the command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, patrol team.

He said other suspects arrested were Muntari Jibrin, 25, Abdullahi Samu, 20, Tukur Mamman, 20, Babangida Saidu, 27, and Ishaka Yusuf, 20.