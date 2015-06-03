Davido gifts girlfriend N45m Porsche as birthday gift

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, held a birthday party for his girlfriend, Chioma Avril, 23, with a N45m Porsche car surprise birthday gift.

The ‘FIA’ crooner had earlier dropped a song titled ‘Assurance’ ahead of Chioma’s shindig on Monday night.

The car came with a plate number that reads ‘Assurance’ .

Davido and girlfriend Chioma Avril at the party on Monday in Lagos. Photo credit: IG

The singer disclosed to guests that he has known Chioma’ over the last five years and plan spending the rest of his life with her.

Davido who has two daughters from different women, said that he loves his daughters and welcomes everybody around him openly.

Chioma, popular called “Chef Chioma’ is a celebrity cook.