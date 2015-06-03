Workers day: Saraki salutes workers

By Nwafor Sunday

Senate President Bukola Saraki has on Tuesday, congratulated Nigerian workers, for their sacrifices, resilience and contributions in the nations building, noting that there can be no development in the country without them.

In a statement he dully signed and sent to newsmen, Saraki described Nigerian workers as the central bedrocks on which the building blocks of Nigeria’s national development is laid.

The statement reads thus:

Today, I salute all Nigerian workers for their sacrifice and resilience. All of you, across the nation, form the central bedrocks on which the building blocks of our national development are laid.

Without your individual and collective contributions to our economic growth, there can be no development in Nigeria. Hence, we must always recognize and celebrate the crucial roles that our workers have played and continue to play in all that we have achieved as a nation.

In this regard, on this Workers’ Day 2018 celebration, I want to urge all Nigerian workers to never relent in their efforts to grow our economy and build a stronger and safer Nigeria.

On our part, the National Assembly will always support all efforts geared at improving the remuneration and general conditions of service of Nigerian workers.

Again, Happy Workers’ Day!