Liverpool legend McDermott to sell European Cup winners medals

Terry McDermott, a key figure in Liverpool’s dominance in the late 1970’s and early 80’s, is to sell his three European Cup winners medals he told The Sun newspaper on Tuesday.

Terry McDermott

The 66-year-old former England midfielder will also put up for sale five league winners medals and player awards at historic British auction house Sotheby’s on May 22 just days before his old team could be appearing in the Champions League final.

McDermott won both the Professional Footballer’s Association and Football Writer’s Association awards for the 1980 season — present Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is expected to emulate that later on Tuesday adding the Football Writer’s award to the PFA gong.

McDermott, who scored the opener in Liverpool’s 1977 European Cup final win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and was pivotal in the 1978 and 1981 wins over Bruges and Real Madrid respectively, told ‘The Sun’ he didn’t need the money.

It is hoped the auction — he is selling 43 pieces of memorabilia — will raise £150,000 ($206,000, 171,000 euros) less than the club’s reported new proposed weekly salary of £185,000 for Salah — but wanted to leave his children something.

“I might get some stick for it in Liverpool — but I don’t really care,” he said.

“I don’t need the money. But I don’t need medals to be proud of what I’ve done.

“I already know — and that will not go away.

“I’ve got three kids who are doing very nicely, but I want to give them something before I die.

“They can pay off the mortgage,” added McDermott, who was capped 25 times.

Liverpool are in a strong position to reach May 26 Champions League final, their first since 2007, as they take a 5-2 first leg lead in the semi-final to Rome for the return clash with AS Roma on Wednesday.