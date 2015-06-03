2019: Nigerians will drive Buhari’s govt. out of power- Adeniran

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Minister of Education and one-time Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Professor Tunde Adeniran has said the 2019 general elections will provide Nigerians of voting age the opportunity to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking a second term in office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tunde Adeniran

Adeniran, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) stated this Tuesday in an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja. The Professor of Political Science while condemning the APC-led administration’s handling of the mindless killings in parts of the country noted that the people would revolt with their votes come 2019 even as he noted that many Nigerians have lost faith in government’s ability to protect their lives and property.

According to him, “There is no doubt that President Buhari has let the nation down in the handling of the security challenges of the nation under his watch. He has exacerbated and compounded the security situation in the country in the last three years. Whatever his government does or does not do, as well as their actions or inactions and bad policies, are bound to have consequences. I see 2019 election as his terminal date as the election will provide opportunity for the people to drive his government out of power and install a credible alternative.”

Adeniran who until a few weeks ago, was a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), further questioned the political will of incumbent administration to rise above primordial tendencies in the search for solutions to the security threats pervading the land.

He said: “The spate of mindless killings in the country, which is not in any way abating, will largely, contribute to the defeat of this administration because the people of Nigeria have totally lost faith, trust and confidence in the APC to provide security of lives and property, which is the primary responsibility of government.

“It is rather unfortunate that President Buhari has demonstrated very low capacity in providing the essential leadership that could hold Nigeria together. He has clearly shown that he is not the father of all parts of Nigeria as he is expected to be, and cannot provide security for all citizens. It has been seen so far that he lacks innovative ideas that can grow our economy. He has by all these and many more given the electorate enough reason for him to be roundly rejected in the coming election.”

And regardless of the manner of conduct of the polls, the SDP chieftains insisted that there will be no way for the continuation of the Buhari Presidency beyond 2019.

“No matter what he does to circumvent the electoral process, he will certainly be shown the way out in 2019 because he can no longer be trusted. There is the widespread fear that with him as President any further than 2019, the country will definitely go under. But God will not allow that to happen to us, because Nigeria is God’s own country,” he added.