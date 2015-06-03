CBN captures 31m Nigerians in Bank Verification Number Project

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
'2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari'- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Paris burns as rioters attack buildings and vehicles on May Day

0out of 5

British graduate, 22, spends £5,000 on billboards asking Kanye West to hire him 

0out of 5

Massive, aggressive alligator stops traffic on Texas highway

0out of 5

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

0out of 5

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

0out of 5

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
CBN captures 31m Nigerians in Bank Verification Number Project

by 01/05/2018 10:59:00

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has captured no fewer than 31 million account customers in its Bank Verification Number (BVN) project aimed at ensuring unique identifier in the Nigerian banking industry.

BVN
BVN

CBN Director, Banking and Payment System, Mr Dipo Fatokun, disclosed this in a paper titled, `Nigeria’s progress towards the creation of a robust, trusted and inclusive Financial Services Environment’ delivered at the annual meeting of the ID4Africa movement on in Abuja.

Fatokun said the CBN had also linked a total of 43,959,282 banks accounts in the BVN project.

“To address the absence of a unique identifier in the Nigerian banking industry and to facilitate the creation of inclusive financial services environment.

“The CBN in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee launched the BVN Project on Feb. 14, 2014, with biometric solution, as a unique identifier for all bank customers.

“The objectives includes the following: increase access, convenience, service levels across the industry; enable greater financial inclusion and integration of financial services into the economy, with its attendant positive impact on economic development,’’ he said.

Fatokun said the BVN was also targeted at promoting safe and sound financial system in the country.

He said that the BVN has helped in the provision of unique identity for customers that impact other areas such as credit check, and non-repudiation of transactions.

According to him, the BVN has also helped to increase deterrent controls on financial transactions and reduce or mitigate fraud risk and identity theft.

“Most importantly, it has created avenues for people who cannot write regular signature to make financial transactions, thus, facilitating financial inclusion.

“As at December 2017, the implementation of the BVN Project recorded 31,426,091 registered BVNs and 43,959,282- accounts linked with BVN,’’ he said.

Fatokun explained that the BVN was part of the Federal Government’s strategy towards accelerating financial inclusion in the country.

“Nigeria launched its National Financial Inclusion Strategy in October 2012 with the goal of reducing the percentage adult Nigerians that are excluded from financial services from 46.3 per cent in 2010 to 20 per cent by 2020,’’ he said.

Fatokun added that a number of factors were identified as barriers to financial inclusion among Nigerians.

“The identified barriers to financial inclusion include lack of income, long distance to access points, lack of knowledge about financial services, high cost of services and cumbersome requirements for account opening.

“In order to achieve the set target, and to address the aforementioned barriers, different measures and initiatives were put in place by the CBN.

“To address the cumbersome documentation requirement for account opening, the CBN introduced the Three-tiered Know-Your-Customer (T-KYC) in 2013, which was modified in July, 2016.

“The three-tiered KYC guideline allows individuals who may not meet the formal identification requirements and in banks to operate and enjoy banking services within defined thresholds.

“The simplification consists of lowering the account opening requirements and less-paper documentation in exchange for lower threshold.

“The CBN T-KYC is one of the initiatives for improving financial inclusion in Nigeria to facilitate easy access to a broad range of formal financial services,’’ he said.(NAN)

