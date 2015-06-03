Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Paris burns as rioters attack buildings and vehicles on May Day

British graduate, 22, spends £5,000 on billboards asking Kanye West to hire him 

Massive, aggressive alligator stops traffic on Texas highway

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Chris Kirubi

Johann Rupert

Agyin Asare

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Nigeria

EKITI 2018- APC Primary: I haven’t stepped down for anybody, Bamidele Insists

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-A former federal lawmaker and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has dismissed the rumour making rounds that he has backed out of the  governorship race.

Bamidele, who clarified that he’s still very much in the race, described the rumour that he has stepped down for the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi , as laughable, saying there is no reason for him to quit when he was convinced that he has a good chance of clinching the party”s ticket.

Bamidele stated that with the assurances given by the APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the southwest bigwigs at a meeting held in Lagos last Friday, that he has no reason to doubt the credibility of the process leading to the primary .

He said he expected the leaders to conduct a free, fair and credible primary that would produce a strong candidate that will be able to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and retrieve the state back for the party.

“It will be tragic for APC to lose after passing through all these stresses, so we must do the right thing for us to get the right result”, he advised.

Bamidele spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while meeting with APC delegates drawn from the 13 wards in Ado Ekiti Local Government in continuation of his efforts to solicit the supports of party executives at the ward level.

The APC chieftain , said it has become the habit of some politicians to peddle rumours against him each time he wants to contest election in the state.

“It is laughable that people are saying I have stepped down for Fayemi. When the Minister was in government , I disagreed with him even as a sitting governor . I was brought up to speak truth to power, not minding whose ox is gored.

“It surprises me that they didn’t say I was fronting for Engr. Segun Oni or Senator Gbenga Aluko, because I am close to all these people. But, this is part of politics.

“I have traversed all the 177 wards and I am now visiting all the 16 local governments in search for delegates. At 54, if I want to step down, I won’t waste time, energy and money moving around . I will not even pretend in telling the public about it.

“Let me say that I am on the field, in the race and on Saturday we are looking forward to getting the ticket by the grace of God”, he said.

Counseling the delegates on the choice of candidate they should vote for, Bamidele advised that they should throw up someone who has the acceptability and clout to win as well as the knack to organise the party and make it a formidable force.

“APC needs an experienced person and someone with scientific understanding of what has gone wrong in Ekiti and how to resolve it . I have been commissioner for over ten years in executive arm, I have been a member House of Representatives and I am also a lawyer, which falls within the judicial arm.

“I will not in any way disappoint if given the ticket, because I am a loyal party man and I know how to work with everybody to get the useful result”, he said.

On the sincerity of the Chief John Oyegun-led National Working Committee to conduct credible primary, Bamidele said : I have no reason to doubt their integrity.

“All the aspirants had gone through screening and as we were doing this, we were given a copy of delegates’ list each. We all knew who will vote on Saturday.

“With this, I don’t envisage that anyone would try to tamper with the list or see anyone trying to do accreditation at another location different from where they will vote, which can give opportunity to transport fake delegates to the venue.

“The NWC, National and zonal leaders as well as the aspirants have agreed on some pacts and I believe these shall be allowed to prevail in this election”,.

