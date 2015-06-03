Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Paris burns as rioters attack buildings and vehicles on May Day

British graduate, 22, spends £5,000 on billboards asking Kanye West to hire him 

Massive, aggressive alligator stops traffic on Texas highway

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Chris Kirubi

Johann Rupert

Agyin Asare

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Nigeria

Workers Day: Improved welfare package for workers will reduce corruption – Labour

01/05/2018 10:38:00

Abuja – Labour leaders in Benue and Plateau on Tuesday said they were firmly behind the agitation for the new minimum wage of N65,500 for workers in the country by national union leaders.

They also decried the harsh working conditions in most states and condemned the continuous omission of their names on the payroll of the Benue Government.

The union leaders therefore called on the governor to intervene to end the omissions.

Mr Michael Yisah, Benue Chairman of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) decried the non-payment of teachers’ salaries in the state and called for urgent steps to redress the anomaly.

He warned that if nothing was done to assuage the sufferings of the teachers, they would not hesitate to embark on industrial action.

According to him, teachers in the state received their last salary in January, 2017.
He said that the number of workers omitted from the payroll were more than those currently on the payroll of the government.

Similarly, Mr Terungwa Igbe, the President, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Benue, and Treasurer of the NLC, admitted that there were problems at the third tier of government in the state.

Igbe said that the government should include all genuine workers in the state on its payroll.
He warned that the union was running out of patience with government over the continuous delay of the
completion of workers’ screening in the state.

Mr Godwin Anya, the Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Benue, said the workers in the state were using the 2018 May Day celebration to mourn those killed by herdsmen.

Anya said that the workers had no option but to call for God’s intervention to end the killings
He said the union was doing “everything possible” to ensure that all genuine workers were included on the payroll as soon as possible.

NAN reports it has been alleged that workers in the state are being randomly removed from the payroll without sack letters not minding the number of years they have served in government.

In Plateaun, Mr Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the Plateau House of Assembly, has commended Gov. Simon Lalong, for prompt payment of workers’ wages.

According to him, the prompt payment of salaries and pensions by the governor is in tandem with the biblical injunction that labourers should be paid their wages as at and when due.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate the Nigerian workers on the event marking the 2018 Workers’ Day.’’

He also lent his support for the clamour for increase in the minimum wage of workers,
In Yola, the NLC says “the war against corruption will remain a mirage until civil servants welfare is provided for’’.

Mr Dauda Maina, Adamawa Chairman of NLC made this known at the 2018 Workers’ day celebration held in Yola on Tuesday.

“Corruption and low productivity in the civil service cannot be censored if hunger becomes the trade mark of workers and their families, ” Maina said.

He regretted that primary healthcare workers and primary school teachers in the state were still waiting for their outstanding salaries and six years unpaid leave grants.

Responding, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa thanked the leadership of the union for sacrifice being made by the workers.

He said government was committed to improving the living conditions of workers.
Also the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) called for the extension of maternity leave period for working mothers in all workplaces in the country.

The Vice President, South-East NAWOJ, Chibota Edozie, said this in a statement she issued in Enugu on Tuesday, while commemorating Workers’ Day with Nigerian workers.

Edozie also called for reduction of working time for nursing mothers to enable them to take good care of their babies.

She called on the three tiers of government to seriously look into the conditions of service of female workers who were naturally the pillars of their families.

According to her, undoubtedly women are faced with a lot of inconveniences such as child bearing, pregnancy, taking care of their children and feeding the family.

“The rich people in the country, particularly in the South-East, should establish industries to absorb the teeming youths as far as employment is concerned.

“I commend the governors of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu for prompt payment of salaries of workers,’’ she said.

Edozie further called on the governors to resuscitate some moribund state owned industries. (NAN)

