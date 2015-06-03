Workers Day : NLC, TUC, Odumakin laud Lagos Gov’s infrastructural drive, workers Well-being

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Paris burns as rioters attack buildings and vehicles on May Day

0out of 5

British graduate, 22, spends £5,000 on billboards asking Kanye West to hire him 

0out of 5

Massive, aggressive alligator stops traffic on Texas highway

0out of 5

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

0out of 5

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

0out of 5

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Nigeria

Workers Day : NLC, TUC, Odumakin laud Lagos Gov’s infrastructural drive, workers Well-being

by 01/05/2018 10:34:00 0 comments 1 Views

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday joined thousands of workers to commemorate this year’s (Workers Day ) May Day celebration, just as he commended the organised Labour Unions for the uninterrupted industrial harmony that his administration has enjoyed since he assumed office.


Governor Ambode, who spoke at the May Day Rally, held at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, while attributing the industrial harmony and peace in the State to the maturity and responsibility of the labour unions, applauded them for adopting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms rather than resort to industrial actions.

“It is on record that we have never, since the inception of this administration, had any dispute with the organized labour and I will be the first to admit that the Labour Unions in Lagos State have been most responsible and while, at the same time, being dogged in their advocacy for the promotion of the interests of workers in Lagos State, both in the public and private sector groups.

“In proof of the maturity and responsibility of the labour unions in our State, the organised labour has consistently met with members of our administration under different fora designed to identify and address possible areas of tension and disagreement before they fester into open conflicts. This approach has resulted in an unprecedented three-year period of uninterrupted industrial harmony and peace in Lagos State. For this, I most sincerely commend the labour unions in Lagos State,” he said.

The Governor, who said he was elated to join the workers to commemorate their day, seized the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to continue to prioritise their welfare and well being for the continuous growth and development of the State.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (2nd left); State Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Francis Ogunremi (left); Commissioner for Establishment, Training & Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson (2nd right) and Head of Service, Mrs. Folasade Adesoye (right) during the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Tuesday, May1, 2018.

He said it was not in doubt that the developmental strides his administration had recorded since May 29, 2015 was due to the hard work, understanding and cooperation of workers both in the public and private sectors in the State.

“Our administration remains passionate and committed to handling and resolving all issues affecting the welfare, service entitlements, and infrastructural development for all workers in the State.

“It is on record that we have never defaulted in meeting our commitment to workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme and have always prioritised the payment of workers’ salaries and emoluments in addition to improving the welfare package of workers across the board,” Governor Ambode said.

Describing the theme of this year’s Worker’s Day Celebration, “Labour Movement in National Development: Dare to Struggle, Dare to Win” as apt and timely especially with the 2019 general elections beckoning, the Governor said it was imperative for the labour movement to see itself as a constructive partner of the government in ensuring peace and harmony in the society before, during, and after the conduct of the elections.

Governor Ambode also urged the various labour unions to show their strength and mobilise their members massively to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and use same during the elections to sustain the unity and progress of the nation.

Besides, the Governor assured that his administration would continue to partner with Leaders of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), adding that the requests tabled by both unions would be considered for the continuous peace, progress and prosperity, of not just all workers in Lagos State, but for all Lagosians.

He also urged organised labour to continue to be focused on realistic and reasonable goals while rightly insisting on the due and just entitlements of their members, while calling for all hands to be on deck to continue to explore innovative means to address the economic challenges in the country for the good of all Nigerian workers.

In their remarks, Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Lagos State Chapters, Comrades Idowu Adelakun and Francis Ogunremi commended Governor Ambode for massive infrastructural drive across the State, security of lives and property, as well as prompt and regular payment of salary among other welfare for workers in the State.

“The Governor must be commended for prompt and regular disbursement of salary to workers in Lagos State. The State Government is not indebted to her workers. Today, Lagos is a big construction site, courtesy of our progressive and development-oriented and people’s Governor.

“The NLC commends our proactive and foresighted Governor who has placed the security apparatus on red alert. The spate of operations of kidnappers has gone down considerably and Lagos has therefore become one huge secure smart city for local and international business transaction,” Adelakun said.

Ogunremi, on his part, said it was gratifying that Governor Ambode, has ensured payment of about N10billion to over 2,500 pensioners, while the present administration had equally performed creditably well in areas of road construction, security, traffic congestion, among others.

“Your Excellency, your listening hears to the concerns of workers and the Labour Centres as representatives of the workers is quite commendable. During this time last year, the two Labour Centres requested the Governor to replace the Secretariat buses for smooth running of the Unions in the State. Today, I make bold to inform that both TUC and LUC including all affiliate unions in public service have been presented operational buses,” Ogunremi said.

In her goodwill message, President of Women Arise, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin lauded Governor Ambode for concerted efforts at sustaining workers welfare and infrastructural renewal across the State.

“Comrade Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the bulldozer of Lagos, is one of the Governors that pay salaries as at when due and he is a Governor that has carried a great revolution in terms of infrastructure.

“In the area of security, the ambience of security that we enjoy in Lagos can be seen as we even gather in a very peaceful manner. The Governor also has made it a point of duty in injecting live within the health sector,” she said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
