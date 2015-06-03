Ekiti economy in danger under Fayose – Mega Party chair

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Chairman of the state branch of Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN, Dare Adekolu, has lamented what he has described as the parlous state of the state economy under the Governor Ayo Fayose led administration.

Ayodele Fayose

The Mega Party chieftain spoke in Ado-Ekiti when he received a delegation from the zonal headquarters of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, led by the Zonal Director, MallamMuhammed Bello.

He particularly lamented the failure of the state administration to pay workers as at when due even as he observed that the mineral resources in the state could if well harnessed help to offset the salaries of workers.

“MPN is not going to the poll for a show but to win the next governorship election in Ekiti State, to be able to cater for the youths and the entire citizens in Ekiti,” he said.

He commended the FRCN for its neutrality and unbiased coverage in the state and in ensuring that all parties are given fair hearing on election matters.

Earlier, in his speech at the MPN Secretariat Ajilosun area, the FRCN zonal director Bello said he is on a working visit to Ekiti State to meet some stakeholders.