Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

0out of 5

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Nigeria

Mancini ‘ready’ to become new Italy coach – federation

by 01/05/2018 16:10:00 0 comments 1 Views

Zenit Saint Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini has agreed in principle to become the next Italy coach, Italian federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said Tuesday.

Mancini

“Yesterday (Monday) in Rome there was a meeting … with Roberto Mancini, who said he was ready to end his relationship with Zenit and coach the national team,” Fabbricini said in quotes carried by Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“We agreed that we’ll start to talk about figures and details on May 13, at the end of the Russian championship.

“I want to state that nothing is decided. We’ve told Mancini clearly that the FIGC has a budget for the role which it does not intend to deviate from.”

The annual budget for the future coach and his backroom staff has been fixed at five million euros ($5.9 million).

Mancini, 53, met with the Italian FA sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta and team manager Gabriele Oriali for over two hours in Rome on Monday evening.

It was reported over the weekend that Carlo Ancelotti had turned down the job, with Gazzetta reporting that the federation had offered the former Manchester City manager a two-year contract until 2020 worth four million euros ($4.8million) a year.

“Coaching the national team would be prestigious and a source of pride for me because Italy are one of the most important teams in the world,” Mancini told Italian radio on Monday.

During his 17-year coaching career Mancini led Manchester City to their first English league title in 44 years in 2012, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan and Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio.

The former Lazio and Sampdoria forward never became a regular with Italy during his 10-year international career, during which he won 36 caps and scored four goals.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff in November.

Italy’s under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio has been filling the position on an interim basis.

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Photo
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Akon
Custom
Music

P-Square
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

