EGCDF chair presents score card at first anniversary

By Gab Ejuwa

Chairman of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, Mr Jude Ukori, has said that they celebrated one year in office to measure and evaluate their performances, challenges and prospects in the affected communities in Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State.

Ukori on the occasion of EGCDF’s first anniversary, said his administration had been able to initiate and execute several infrastructural projects and attracted economic empowerment opportunities, promoted peace and attracted third party collaboration from renowned international agencies.

He said: “Six months after inauguration, we were able to complete and commission seven laudable infrastructural projects, nine are currently ready for commissioning, 10 are on-going, while three have been awarded and about to be mobilized.”