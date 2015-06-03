2019: NLC urges workers to collect PVC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Zamfara has urged workers in the state to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PCV) to enable them elect leaders of their choice in the 2019 election.

The state NLC Chairman, Mr Bashir Mafara made the call while speaking at the Workers’ Day celebration on Tuesday in Gusau.

Mafara also advised workers to sensitise their family members to ensure they obtain their PCVs.

He commended the State Government for the implementation of the annual increment and promotion of workers in the state civil service as well monthly allocation of N100 million for payment of gratuities to retired civil servants.

In his remarks Gov. Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari congratulated the workers for the celebration and urged them to remain committed to their duties.

Yari was represented by the Head of Service Alhaji Mujtaba Isah.

NAN