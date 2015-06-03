Mrs Buhari expresses concern over rising cases of drug abuse among youths

…Tasks relevant stakeholders to tackle menace

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-MRS Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed concern over the rising cases of drug abuse among youths in the country.

[embedded content]

To this end, she has tasked relevant stakeholders to tackle the menace, saying the rate at which youths especially from the northern extraction were neck-deep in the act was worrisome.

Mrs Buhari’s expressed her concern about the development in her tweeter handle, on Tuesday.

According to her, it was alarming the rate at which the younger generation of Nigerians, especially in the north, engaged in substance abuse.

She expressed dismay over the rising cases of illegal consumption of codeine among youths.

She urged parents across the country to monitor their children, to prevent them from engaging in drug abuse.

“I have noted with alarm the exponential rise of drug abuse in our country, especially in the North.”

” As a parent, I am deeply saddened by this fact, it is important that we interrupt the trend and encourage our children to stay drug-free,” she said in the tweet.

Mrs Buhari therefore appealed to security agencies as well as the relevant stakeholders to take a holistic fight against the menace.

She said her NGO, the Future Assured initiative, in collaboration with the wives of the northern governors, are working tirelessly to address the problem.

She said:” Recently, in states like Kogi and Kebbi, rehabilitation centres were renovated and commissioned to cater for the victims of drug abuse while similar efforts are ongoing in other states.”

” However, my NGO conducted empowerment and training programmes for youths with constructive engagement as one of its direct goals.”

” Recently, we inaugurated campaign programme for the war against substance abuse.”