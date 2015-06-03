Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Lawsuit accuses Harvey Weinstein of assaulting Marco Polo producer

Open-plan offices make employees more image conscious

111 out of 400 high school students fall ill after their prom

Pompeo vows to make the State Department great again

Apple accused of ripping off iPhone users over battery replacements

Paul Harris

Chris Kirubi

Naguib Sawiris

Shafik Gabr

Markus Jooste

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Mensah Otabil

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Nigeria

Searching for police

by 01/05/2018 19:55:00 0 comments 1 Views

Since setting my feet in Germany in the early hours of last Friday, I have been curiously looking forward to meeting men of the German Police. Throughout Friday, my search yielded nothing  and even when I got to Munich, I continued looking for them, but still did not see any, unlike back in Nigeria, where you see the men in black at every bus-stop and corner you turn to, harassing motorcycle riders for you guessed right and flagging down commercial bus drivers for their unofficial particulars and causing untold  traffic in their unjustified and inordinate thirst for something that is considered illegal by the Inspector General of Police, but yet still thrives at an alarming rate.

Worried that I was yet to see any German Police in town, i  asked Marco Beck, a Project Manager  of Bundesliga International to show me the place to find a German Police and he politely said they were in the offices and only come out in times of emergencies or when they are needed to intervene .

I shrugged in cold silence because back where I come from, the Police are in your face, in the guise of crime prevention, and when these crimes happen, they disappear. Nigerian Police cannot stay back in their stations because nothing good will go back home with them but the German Police, can afford to stay in his office as there is less crimes to burst, he is well-paid, the society is functional and he generally respects himself and is accorded high regards by the citizens, who see them as heroes or the society as they give their time to make Germany a safer society.

But the government has laid the framework for this to happen, leaving me to wonder why President Muhammadu Buhari has done enough to deserve a second term in the face of the unending corruption in the Police Force and the massive killings that have ravaged farmers in the Middle Belt.

Our Police officers have a lot to learn from German Police and the government must take a cue from Germany who has equipped their Police with top of the range automobiles and equipment to nip crimes in their bud, without necessary flooding the streets with gun-totting dirty-looking officers.

