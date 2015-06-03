Searching for police

Since setting my feet in Germany in the early hours of last Friday, I have been curiously looking forward to meeting men of the German Police. Throughout Friday, my search yielded nothing and even when I got to Munich, I continued looking for them, but still did not see any, unlike back in Nigeria, where you see the men in black at every bus-stop and corner you turn to, harassing motorcycle riders for you guessed right and flagging down commercial bus drivers for their unofficial particulars and causing untold traffic in their unjustified and inordinate thirst for something that is considered illegal by the Inspector General of Police, but yet still thrives at an alarming rate.

Worried that I was yet to see any German Police in town, i asked Marco Beck, a Project Manager of Bundesliga International to show me the place to find a German Police and he politely said they were in the offices and only come out in times of emergencies or when they are needed to intervene .

I shrugged in cold silence because back where I come from, the Police are in your face, in the guise of crime prevention, and when these crimes happen, they disappear. Nigerian Police cannot stay back in their stations because nothing good will go back home with them but the German Police, can afford to stay in his office as there is less crimes to burst, he is well-paid, the society is functional and he generally respects himself and is accorded high regards by the citizens, who see them as heroes or the society as they give their time to make Germany a safer society.

But the government has laid the framework for this to happen, leaving me to wonder why President Muhammadu Buhari has done enough to deserve a second term in the face of the unending corruption in the Police Force and the massive killings that have ravaged farmers in the Middle Belt.

Our Police officers have a lot to learn from German Police and the government must take a cue from Germany who has equipped their Police with top of the range automobiles and equipment to nip crimes in their bud, without necessary flooding the streets with gun-totting dirty-looking officers.