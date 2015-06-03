Ogun PDP Crisis: Secondus rejects INEC’s position on leadership

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Lawsuit accuses Harvey Weinstein of assaulting Marco Polo producer

Open-plan offices make employees more image conscious

111 out of 400 high school students fall ill after their prom

Pompeo vows to make the State Department great again

Apple accused of ripping off iPhone users over battery replacements

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Ogun PDP Crisis: Secondus rejects INEC’s position on leadership

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA—THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State has taken a fresh turn following the refusal of its national leadership to accept the position taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on it.

Uche Secondus

The commission had recently  recognised  Mr. Adebayo Dayo as the state chairman of the party.

Dayo and his group were denied participation at the national elective convection of the party held in Abuja on December 9, 2017.

INEC and the PDP national leadership had until recently recognised  Mr. Sikirulai Ogundele as the state chairman of the party, a development that resulted in several litigations, culminating in a recent judgment of the Federal High Court, Lagos, which ruled in  favour  of Dayo.

But INEC, in a letter dated April 12, 2018, and signed by its Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Augusta Ogakwu said that it was now relating with Dayo.

Ogakwu said that the commission took the decision “in compliance with the Judgment of the Federal High Court, Lagos in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1556/2017 delivered on 9th February 2018 and has notified the National Chairman of the PDP of its compliance with the said  judgement.”

However, the PDP Chairman, Prince Secondus and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri, in a letter to INEC, said that the leadership crisis had been resolved.

In the letter, dated April 20, they claimed that the Supreme Court had settled the matter in its landmark judgment in PDP VS. Sheriff case on July 2, 2017, quoting the apex court as saying that “it is unfortunate this internal party crisis has staggered a lot of its anticipated progress. In any case, it is my hope this imbroglio within the appellant will serve as an appellate court.”   Secondus and Tsauri, therefore, asked the commission to withdraw its recognition of the Dayo-led executive.

The letter added: “It will, therefore, amount to an inexplicable volte-face and unfortunate summersaults if INEC were to withdraw the recognition of the approved officials of our party in Ogun State, especially the State Executive Committee led by Sikirulai Ogundele.

“This will certainly throw the party back into avoidable conflict. We believe this cannot be your intention or wish for our party.”

Dayo tackles Secondus

Dayo has on his part, sent another strongly-worded letter to Secondus, in which he wondered whether the party chairman was sitting as an appellate court  to  the decided case.

The letter read in part: “I am honestly amazed and shocked that you lent yourself to write INEC against its lawfully taken position to give recognition to my executive, out of your flagrant disobedience of subsisting court judgments of which you were corporately (as PDP) a party to the suit.

“Ridiculously, all your submissions in the letter to INEC were carbon-copy duplication of your solicitor’s submissions to the court before judgment was delivered to which INEC responsibly chose to obey and instructed you in polite administrative terms to comply.

“Maybe you now wish to sit in appeal over Nigerian High Court judgments to interpret to your regulatory body, INEC, which judgment to obey and which not to at your discretion?

“Aside from this, your unnecessary letter to INEC bore gross misrepresentation of facts and distortion of the issues.

“Therein it was erroneously claimed that it’s the exclusive right of the National Executive Committee, NEC of our party to determine leaders of the various organs whereas the party constitution is clear on how the ward Exco up to the state Excos and even through which the said NEC  were  to emerge.

“If the NEC has such powers, then what’s the essence of  a ward, LG and state congresses?”

“Except for the national party officer’s self-serving and undemocratic tampering with the process; the NEC involvement should ideally be purely monitoring and not the egocentric manipulations as is now the case talk less (sic) of false claims of exclusive right to determine various organs and Exco leaders.”

