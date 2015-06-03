2019: Imo in bondage—APGA

Latest News

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
Latest News

‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Lawsuit accuses Harvey Weinstein of assaulting Marco Polo producer

0out of 5

Open-plan offices make employees more image conscious

0out of 5

111 out of 400 high school students fall ill after their prom

0out of 5

Pompeo vows to make the State Department great again

0out of 5

Apple accused of ripping off iPhone users over battery replacements

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Nigeria

2019: Imo in bondage—APGA

by 01/05/2018 19:50:00 0 comments 1 Views

As Buhari gets endorsement of Imo APC

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AHEAD of 2019 general elections, the Imo State chapter of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has said it has come to salvage the state from bondage.

This is as the party continued to record more gubernatorial aspirants for the state.

The latest entrant in governorship race is Mr. Ziggy Azike, who indicated his interest yesterday, while saying it was high time Imo people were saved from hardship under Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Other aspirants under APGA included Mr. Frank Nneji, Ike Ibeh, Daniel Kanu, Bright Nwanne, Humphrey Anumudu, Steve Nwoga, Uche Onyeagucha and Mr Sam Amadi.

This is coming at a time the Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Mr. Hillary Eke, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election in 2019.

According to APGA’s newest aspirant, Azike, “I am looking at winning the government House Owerri. Anything short of it, I don’t think of it.

“Everything has a season and I want to tell you that this is my season of success. In APGA, all the aspirants are of good repute.

“In your consideration of who will become Imo governor, you look at the person that can liberate Imo state.  I am the only one in APGA that has the capacity to win the ticket in Imo APGA.”

On the endorsement of Buhari by Imo APC, a statement by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo said, “The entire APC structure in Imo State affirms implicit support to the endorsement of Mr. President’s second term in office by the 24 Governors of APC extraction.

“We wholeheartedly align with this progressive agenda as it is the only way to sustain the gains of credible and transparent governance which have been the hallmark of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

“Especially in sustaining the fight to restore the integrity of the country by lifting her from the cesspool of corruption.

“We commend the visionary and dynamic leadership provided by His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, OON which has continued to drown the opposition in Imo State.

“We commend the State Chairman, Dr. Hilary Eke and his team for their support to His Excellency in his drive to position the South-East geo-political zone in the front burner of national politics. We retain implicit confidence in them.

“All APC faithful are hereby enjoined to mobilize massively to ensure successful Congress for the continued progress of our great Party.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More