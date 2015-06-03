2019: Imo in bondage—APGA

As Buhari gets endorsement of Imo APC

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AHEAD of 2019 general elections, the Imo State chapter of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has said it has come to salvage the state from bondage.

This is as the party continued to record more gubernatorial aspirants for the state.

The latest entrant in governorship race is Mr. Ziggy Azike, who indicated his interest yesterday, while saying it was high time Imo people were saved from hardship under Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Other aspirants under APGA included Mr. Frank Nneji, Ike Ibeh, Daniel Kanu, Bright Nwanne, Humphrey Anumudu, Steve Nwoga, Uche Onyeagucha and Mr Sam Amadi.

This is coming at a time the Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Mr. Hillary Eke, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election in 2019.

According to APGA’s newest aspirant, Azike, “I am looking at winning the government House Owerri. Anything short of it, I don’t think of it.

“Everything has a season and I want to tell you that this is my season of success. In APGA, all the aspirants are of good repute.

“In your consideration of who will become Imo governor, you look at the person that can liberate Imo state. I am the only one in APGA that has the capacity to win the ticket in Imo APGA.”

On the endorsement of Buhari by Imo APC, a statement by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo said, “The entire APC structure in Imo State affirms implicit support to the endorsement of Mr. President’s second term in office by the 24 Governors of APC extraction.

“We wholeheartedly align with this progressive agenda as it is the only way to sustain the gains of credible and transparent governance which have been the hallmark of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

“Especially in sustaining the fight to restore the integrity of the country by lifting her from the cesspool of corruption.

“We commend the visionary and dynamic leadership provided by His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, OON which has continued to drown the opposition in Imo State.

“We commend the State Chairman, Dr. Hilary Eke and his team for their support to His Excellency in his drive to position the South-East geo-political zone in the front burner of national politics. We retain implicit confidence in them.

“All APC faithful are hereby enjoined to mobilize massively to ensure successful Congress for the continued progress of our great Party.”