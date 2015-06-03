Diary from Munich”: German treatment, Nigerian maltreatment

By John Egbokhan, Germany

It is stale news to say that Germans are living in lavish enjoyment while Nigerian are wallowing in abject poverty, irrespective of the news that our giant of Africa country is now the biggest economy in the world, without a proper and functional transportation system, poor electricity supply, growing unemployment ratio and brazen corruption at all layers of our life.

After the end of the World War 2 between April and May in 1945, Germany was a country in ruins and complete collapse. All its buildings in Frankfurt were flattened by the US and its allies while its people were decimated in number. But like a true world power, it rose from the rubble and now prides itself as the unequivocal leader of the west and the third biggest economy in the world, behind China and USA.

Nigeria, on the other hand, since its emancipation from colonial rule in 1960, has remained a toddler, refusing to grow beyond its infancy stage. Unlike Germany, where production drives the engine of the country’s development, Nigeria continues to run in endless circle that produces nothing.

Even the crude oil God gave us has turned into a curse as we cannot refine it locally even for our local consumption, leading to massive importation and the flooding and takeover of Apapa road by tanker drivers, causing untold hardship for commuters who have stopped driving to work, despite the new demands of jobs that confine people to the office till midnight at times.

This maltreatment in Nigeria is poles apart from the fine German treatment that I have received since I torched down here on Friday morning. I have not seen the electricity blink once, neither have I seen traffic on the road, nor have I encountered pot holes or untarred roads like the ones in Nigeria. It is simply unbelievable and undeniably astonishing that we are so backward back in Nigeria, even in the face of the fact that our leaders come here to see these things run efficiently and yet deny the citizens the right to a decent and humane treatment. Posterity will judge these leaders who have bequeathed a reign of poverty and deprivation on all Nigerians, who would have been better off if they had the opportunity to live in conditions similar to the ones that Germany gives to its inhabitants.