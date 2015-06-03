Ekiti 2018: I have no Plan B – Yaya-Kolade

By Emmanuel Aziken

Nurse, midwife, pharmacist turned medical doctor, Dr. Mrs. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade who is the only woman in the APC contest has disavowed any other political plans besides the governorship ticket.

Mrs. Yaya-Kolade in an interview firmly ruled out any other options saying she had no plan B for the election. Asked of her Plan B, she said: “I have my business. I am fully engaged. I am a very busy woman, professionally. I am an entrepreneur. So, I am not stepping down. No compromise,” Dr. Yaya-Kolade who is also a large scale farmer said.

Asked if she had a godfather, she said, “ I have. God is my godfather.” On the conditions that she would step down for another candidate, she said:

“ Never. The answer is never. I am not running for the deputy governor. I am running for the governor of Ekiti State because I have my own ideas, I have my own agenda. I have thought about it over the years. I did not just stumble on it. I am thinking about how I can make a big difference. And I have been making a big difference. I want to make a big difference on a bigger platform.”